Azerbaijani And Pakistani Fms Discuss Rising Military Tension In Middle East
The discussions took place on March 12 during a phone conversation between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar.
The ministers also discussed the current regional security situation and bilateral cooperation.
The existing strategic cooperation relations were highly valued, and plans for future contacts were also considered.
The parties also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.
