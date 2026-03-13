MADMIA Introduces Its New Easter Socks Collection For 2026

MENAFN - GetNews)



MADMIA is welcoming the Easter season with a playful new collection that blends bold design, premium details, and character inspired fun.

Winter Springs, FL - March 12, 2026 - MADMIA unveils its new Easter Socks collection for 2026, expanding its seasonal lineup with a vibrant range of playful designs and premium craftsmanship. Shoppers looking to buy Easter socks online in the USA can now explore the new range through the brand's online store.

-p title="buy Easter socks online in the USA" src="https://i.postimg.cc/x8kYrnd7/buy-Easter-socks-online-in-the-USA.png" alt="buy-Easter-socks-online-in-the-USA" />

The 2026 collection features a cheerful mix of bunny inspired and character led styles, including Buttercream Bunny Socks, Easter Thumper Bunny Socks, Miss Dotty Bunny Socks, Lux Bunny Socks, and more. The Easter socks for sale also showcases some of the most recognizable featured characters in the collection, including Bluey, Disney's Thumper and Bambi, Looney Tunes favorites Bugs Bunny and Tweety, and Peppa Pig with George.

MADMIA also brings the Bunny Socks Pack, which includes Ballerina Bunny Socks, Rainbow Bunny Socks, and Tweety and Bugs Bunny Socks, giving customers a readymade gift set for the season. The best Easter socks are designed to appeal to children, collectors, and adults who want fun and expressive accessories during the Easter period.

Tanja Filipovska, founder of MADMIA, said the new Easter collection reflects the brand's commitment to creativity and premium design. "At MADMIA, we create products that are meant to feel magical, expressive, and memorable from the very first look. Our new Easter collection brings together beloved characters, and the kind of joyful design language our customers know us for. We see MADMIA Socks as a luxury footwear accessory, not just a socks product."

MADMIA creates its signature crazy socks with 70% natural materials and a strong focus on premium craftsmanship. Every design element, such as the decorative laces, attachable character pieces and unique bendable ear features, is carefully selected through specialist suppliers. This meticulous process gives MADMIA's affordable Easter socks a distinctive luxury feel while also delivering lasting quality and durability.

The collection is described as one-size-fits-most and is suitable for ages 6 to 99, supporting its appeal as a cross generational Easter gift. MADMIA advises customers that for optimal care, the Easter novelty socks should be cold hand washed only, with extra care taken around wings and other accessories.

MADMIA's return policy follows three simple rules: returns must be made within 30 days of purchase, items must be unworn and unused with original tags still attached, and products must be returned in the original packaging in its original condition. Their Easter socks qualifies for free shipping within the USA for all orders over $79 USD.

About Company:

MADMIA is an Australian-based brand dedicated to creating crazy socks that are bold, unique, and full of personality. With designs that inspire happiness and self-expression, MADMIA is redefining the way people wear socks. Visit