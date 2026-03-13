New AI Feature Turns Hundreds Of Website Alerts Into One Briefing

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Visualping Reports consolidates multiple website change alerts into a single AI-summarized briefing, delivered on a schedule or on demand."Visualping Reports consolidates website changes into on-demand or scheduled, AI-summarized digests, included free with Business plans

VANCOUVER, British Columbia - March 12, 2026 - Visualping today launched Reports, a feature that consolidates changes detected across monitored web pages into a single AI-summarized briefing delivered on a user-defined schedule or on demand. The platform is used by more than 2 million professionals worldwide, including users at 85% of Fortune 500 companies.

As organizations increase investment in competitive intelligence tools, a market projected to reach $44 billion by 2030 according to Allied Market Research, mid-market teams face a persistent gap. Individual monitoring tools priced under $50 per month send alerts but offer no synthesis. Enterprise CI platforms can be unaffordable and require dedicated analyst headcount. Reports is designed for teams operating between those tiers: those who have outgrown one-at-a-time alerts but don't need (or can't justify) a full enterprise platform.

"Website monitoring has been stuck in notification mode for a decade. You get an alert that something changed, and then you're on your own to figure out what it means alongside everything else that changed," said Serge Salager, CEO of Visualping. "Reports close that loop. It takes the individual detailed signals our platform already captures and turns them into a contextualized briefing you can read in minutes, forward to your VP, or hand to a client. Monitoring data without synthesis is just noise. Reports makes it intelligence."

How Reports Work

Users select which monitoring jobs to include, choose a date range, and generate a briefing. Visualping's AI analyzes every captured change across the selected jobs and produces a written summary identifying patterns: pricing shifts, messaging updates, regulatory language changes, and competitive movements. Below the summary, each individual change appears with its own AI-generated description, importance flag, and side-by-side screenshots showing exactly what shifted.

Reports can run on demand or on a recurring schedule: daily, weekly, or at any custom cadence. Scheduled briefings are delivered automatically via email. Recipients can view reports in the dashboard, share via link, or export as PDF, Excel, or CSV.

Availability and Pricing

Reports is available immediately, included at no additional cost with all Visualping Business plans (starting at approximately $100 per month). Users on Personal plans can access Reports through a 14-day free Business trial with no credit card required. Existing monitoring jobs and alerts are unaffected: Reports is additive and does not modify existing alert behavior.

Multimedia: A product screenshot and demo GIF are available at A 60-second product walkthrough video is available upon request.

About Visualping

Visualping is a website change detection and monitoring platform trusted by more than 2 million users worldwide, including teams at 85% of Fortune 500 companies. The platform monitors web pages for visual, text, and code-level changes, serving use cases across competitive intelligence, compliance monitoring, brand protection, and pricing strategy. Learn more at Visualping