Roma Pithadiya, CEO Of Affordable Insurance And Financial Services, Featured On FOX Morning Blend, Sharing Strategies For Financial Protection & Long-Term Security

Roma Pithadiya, President and CEO of Affordable Insurance and Financial Services (AIFS), was recently featured on FOX's The Morning Blend, where she shared practical insights on helping families build financial security through strategic insurance planning, retirement preparation, and long-term wealth protection.

As a respected financial professional serving clients across Texas and beyond, Pithadiya has built her practice around one central philosophy: financial security begins with education and informed decision-making. During the interview, she explained how individuals and families can take proactive steps today to safeguard their health, income, and financial futures.

“Many people delay financial planning because it feels overwhelming,” Pithadiya shared during the interview.“But when clients understand their options-whether it's health coverage, life protection, or retirement strategies-they gain confidence and clarity. My mission is to help people protect what they've worked so hard to build.”

Her own powerful personal journey shapes Pithadiya's perspective. After immigrating to the United States with limited resources, she built her career from the ground up. Eventually, she founded a thriving advisory firm dedicated to helping others achieve financial stability and protection. Her story has earned her recognition as a “Million Dollar Immigrant,” reflecting her transformation from virtually nothing to a successful entrepreneur and trusted financial advocate.

About Roma Pithadiya

Roma Pithadiya is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Affordable Insurance and Financial Services (AIFS), a financial services and insurance advisory firm based in the Dallas–Fort Worth area of Texas. She is a seasoned financial professional and entrepreneur with extensive experience in insurance, financial planning, and wealth protection.

Roma immigrated to the United States with limited resources and has built her career from the ground up, becoming a respected advisor to individuals, families, and small businesses in matters of health insurance, life insurance, auto and home protection, and long-term financial planning. She has been active in the financial services industry for well over a decade and is known for her deep commitment to client education and advocacy.

She is also recognized as a Million Dollar Immigrant, a title reflecting her journey from starting penniless in the U.S. to achieving significant success in the insurance and financial advisory business.

In addition to her executive role, Roma engages heavily in community service: she is active with the Lions Club, participates in senior citizen organizations, and serves on committees for cultural and religious groups. She frequently speaks on financial literacy and planning topics at national stages, including events hosted by CNN, the Harvard Club of Boston, New York Life, Nasdaq, and the MDRT (Million Dollar Round Table).

Her expertise spans health insurance (including Medicare and individual policies), life and annuity products, retirement planning, and strategies for tax-efficient financial growth. Roma also works to empower clients to manage their finances wisely and protect their financial futures with well-structured, personalized solutions.

Learn more:

Roma Pithadiya is not an attorney or CPA. Affordable Insurance and Financial Services does not provide legal or tax advice. Any discussion of financial strategies is general in nature and not a recommendation. Insurance and financial products involve risk and may not be suitable for all individuals. Licensing and availability vary by state