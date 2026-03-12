Process Cooling Water Pipe Hanger Market Set To Hit USD 2.43 Billion By 2035, Driven By Expanding Industrial Cooling Infrastructure Research By SNS Insider

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Process Cooling Water Pipe Hanger Market is growing steadily as industries upgrade and expand cooling systems for data centers, manufacturing, and energy facilities, with the U.S. segment rising from USD 0.33 billion in 2025 to about USD 0.46 billion by 2035.

The growth is driven by the Rising data center construction driven by artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and edge computing workloads. Growing preference for stainless steel and polymer-based pipe hangers in pharmaceutical, food processing, and semiconductor cooling applications, where corrosion resistance and contamination control standards rule out standard carbon steel specifications.









Rapid Expansion of Data Centers and High-Density Electronics Cooling to Boost Growth Globally

Investments in cooling infrastructure have closely followed the remarkable global expansion in data center capacity. Dense liquid cooling pipe networks are necessary to handle weight, thermal movement, and vibration under continuous duty because to the thermal loads generated by high-density server configurations supporting AI training and inference workloads. These networks require extensive hanger and support systems. Throughout the projected period, hyperscale operators in the US, Europe, and Asia Pacific are commissioning facilities at a rate that sustains a steady demand for pipe support hardware procurement.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type

Clevis Hangers dominated with a 24.6% share in 2025, while Riser Clamps is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of approximately 4.96% through 2035 as they are the most widely specified product type because of their design versatility across pipe diameters globally. Riser clamps are growing fastest because vertical pipe support requirements are increasing as facilities move toward multi-story and high-density configurations.

By Material

Carbon Steel dominated with a 34.8% share in 2025, while Stainless Steel is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of approximately 5.68% through 2035 as it meets the structural requirements of most general industrial process cooling applications at a cost that makes it the default specification for standard service environments. Stainless steel is growing fastest, driven by expanding demand from pharmaceutical, semiconductor, and high-purity cooling applications.

By Application

Industrial Process Cooling Systems dominated with a 30.7% share in 2025 as they serve the broadest range of manufacturing, chemical processing, and power generation end-users with extensive and aging cooling infrastructure. Data Centers & Electronics Cooling is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of approximately 6.03% through 2035 owing to new facility construction at scale.

By End-User

Manufacturing & Industrial Plants dominated with a 33.5% share in 2025 due to the depth and breadth of their process cooling installed base across automotive, chemical, metals, and general manufacturing facilities. Data Centers & IT Infrastructure is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of approximately 6.00% through 2035 due to the capital intensity of new facility construction.

Regional Insights:

The North American Process Cooling Water Pipe Hanger Market was estimated to be worth USD 430.18 million in 2025 and is projected to rise at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.64% to reach USD 613.41 million by 2035. Large-scale aging manufacturing infrastructure in the Midwest and Southeast, significant data center construction in Virginia, Texas, and the Pacific Northwest, and the long-term replacement requirements of power generation cooling systems constructed under previous capacity programs are the main drivers of demand.

Asia Pacific Process Cooling Water Pipe Hanger Market was valued at USD 617.01 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1,036.95 Million by 2035, growing at the fastest regional CAGR of 5.35% during the forecast period. Manufacturing expansion across China, India, South Korea, Japan, and Southeast Asia.

Key Players:



Eaton Corporation

Anvil International

Walraven Group

Hilti Group

Piping Technology & Products, Inc.

Globe Pipe Hanger Products Inc.

PHD Manufacturing, Inc.

National Pipe Hanger Corporation

Gripple Ltd.

Rilco Manufacturing Company, Inc.

Empire Industries, Inc.

Sikla GmbH

Carpenter & Paterson Ltd.

Bergen Pipe Supports

Mason Industries, Inc.

Metraflex Company

Flex-Strut Inc.

Witzenmann GmbH

Taylor Pipe Supports Binder Group

Recent Developments:

January 2025: Eaton announced the expansion of its B-Line Series 1 stainless steel pipe hanger range, adding fourteen new product configurations for corrosive process cooling environments in pharmaceutical, semiconductor, and food processing facilities.

March 2025: Anvil International introduced the CoolFlow Series pipe hangers and clamps engineered specifically for chilled water and process cooling in data centers and electronics cooling facilities.

