Ladyintechverse Launches AI SEO Agent To Supercharge AI-Driven Search Visibility

LadyinTechverse, a Singapore-based digital platform founded by Fractional CMO, Fahiza S., today launched the LITV AI SEO Agent, an AI-powered website audit tool designed for businesses, marketers, and founders, navigating visibility across AI-driven search engines including ChatGPT Search, Google Gemini, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews.

Available at with no login required, the tool provides one free audit daily. Users enter any website URL and receive a structured audit covering four frameworks: Technical SEO, Search Experience Optimisation (SXO), Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO), and Answer Engine Optimisation (AEO). Each audit includes an Executive Summary and Fix Pack with actionable remediation steps.

The Problem It Solves

Traditional SEO tools were built for a world where Google was the only search surface that mattered. That world no longer exists. In 2026, discovery increasingly happens via AI chat interfaces, voice assistants, and AI-generated answer summaries. A website ranking well on Google may still be invisible to the AI systems millions now rely on to research products and make purchasing decisions.

"Most marketers and founders know something has shifted in how their audience finds them online," said Fahiza S., Founder of LadyinTechverse.“What they lack is a clear diagnostic tool to see exactly where visibility is breaking down across new search surfaces. That is what the LITV AI SEO Agent provides.”

Product and Pricing

The LITV AI SEO Agent launches with two tiers. The free tier offers one audit per day, no account creation, and full Singapore and EU/UK GDPR compliance. Paid plans from USD $7 monthly provide unlimited audits and PDF report downloads. Annual subscription at USD $75 and one-time purchase at USD $25 are also available gumroad.

Each audit assesses Technical SEO, search experience signals, generative engine compatibility, and answer engine optimisation across ChatGPT Search, Claude, Google Gemini, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews in a single run.

Why Now

The shift to AI-driven search is reshaping how brands achieve visibility. Google's AI Overviews are reducing click-through rates, agentic AI is fragmenting discoverability across multiple surfaces, and most brands remain optimised for legacy SEO. The 2026 winners are those who can audit and improve visibility across all four frameworks simultaneously.

Availability

The LITV AI SEO Agent is live ladyintechverse. The free tier is available globally with no account creation required. Full details and pricing are available at gumroad.

About LadyinTechverse

LadyinTechverse is a Singapore-based digital platform delivering practitioner-grade insights on AI, digital transformation, and marketing strategy. Founded by Fahiza S., a Fractional CMO with experiences in MNCs, enterprises, and startups, the platform operates across blog, podcast, audiobook series, and product suite at ladyintechverse.

Media Contact

Fahiza S.,

Fractional CMO and Founder, com

Website: ladyintechverse



