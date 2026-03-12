Statement By Dr Hanan Balkhy, Regional Director WHO Eastern Mediterranean Region Palais Briefing On Impact Of The Recent Escalation On The Health Situation In EMR

Today, 115 million people across the Eastern Mediterranean Region require humanitarian assistance-roughly half of global humanitarian needs.

Across the Region, fourteen WHO-graded health emergencies are ongoing, including seven at the highest level. Eighty million people face food insecurity, and 40 disease outbreaks are currently active.

Even before this recent escalation of hostilities, health systems in many countries were already operating at the limits of their capacity.

In recent days, more than 1000 people have reportedly been killed and more than 7000 injured. But the public health consequences extend far beyond immediate casualties.

Hospitals are managing surges in trauma cases while facing disruptions to supplies, staff safety and access to care. Patients with chronic illnesses are losing access to treatment, disease surveillance systems are under strain, and displacement is placing additional pressure on already fragile health services.

One of our most immediate concerns is the disruption of humanitarian health supply chains.

After a temporary pause, WHO's Hub for Global Health Emergencies Logistics is today resuming operations.

The Government of the UAE, in coordination with WFP and Dubai Humanitarian, confirms that it stands ready to facilitate urgent humanitarian shipments.

More than 50 emergency supply requests across 25 countries are currently affected. These pending requests – which will benefit more than 1.5 million people – include WHO supplies for Lebanon, Gaza, Yemen, and Somalia, as well as polio laboratory supplies for global detection and eradication activities across a number of countries.

WHO will work in the coming days to process urgent new shipments and clear priority backlogs.

In the Islamic Republic of Iran, national authorities report more than 925 deaths and more than 6100 injuries. 14 attacks on health care have occurred since 28 February, resulting in 4 deaths among health workers.

Hospitals remain operational and emergency services have expanded trauma capacity. WHO has pre-positioned trauma supplies and essential medicines at our warehouse in Tehran and is closely monitoring the situation-including potential mass casualty needs, disruptions to essential health services, and possible displacement.

We are also monitoring attacks on health care, verifying incidents and advocating for the protection of patients, health workers and medical facilities.

While no formal request for WHO operational support has been received, we remain in close contact with national authorities and stand ready to assist if needed.

Another concern relates to the potential impact on nuclear facilities.

The IAEA has confirmed damage to buildings at the Natanz enrichment site, but reports no increase in radiological levels and no immediate public health consequences.

While the likelihood of a radiological release is currently assessed as low, the potential health impact could be significant. WHO is working with partners to ensure health authorities remain prepared to assess risks and protect populations if needed.

In Lebanon, the humanitarian situation is deteriorating rapidly.

Since March 2, at least 683 injuries and 123 deaths have been reported. Nearly 96,000 people are currently displaced in more than 440 shelters.

Several health facilities have closed due to evacuation orders in their areas-including 43 primary health care centres and two hospitals-further limiting access to care.

WHO is working closely with the Ministry of Public Health through the Public Health Emergency Operations Center, which is operating in full response mode as the national coordination hub. We are supporting emergency health coordination, monitoring disruptions to services, and helping ensure continuity of essential care in hospitals and primary health care centres.

At the same time, WHO continues to provide life- and limb-saving hospital care through its network of supported facilities while working with partners to address the health needs of displaced populations.

In Gaza, the health system remains extremely fragile. Stocks of essential medicines, trauma supplies and surgical consumables are critically low, while fuel shortages continue to constrain hospital operations.

Medical evacuations through Rafah and Kerem Shalom have been suspended since 28 February, leaving many patients without access to specialized care outside Gaza. Hospitals are struggling to sustain critical services such as surgery, dialysis and intensive care.

On 4 March, WHO was able to deliver medical supplies into Gaza through Kerem Shalom, and we are distributing fuel from supplies already inside Gaza to sustain lifesaving health services. We are also coordinating 35 Emergency Medical Teams inside Gaza who are supporting the health response.

But without reliable humanitarian access-including the safe movement of medical supplies and the resumption of medical evacuations-patients will continue to face life-threatening delays in care.

We urgently need greater access for humanitarian aid-including medicines, food and fuel-and the ability for patients to be evacuated to the West Bank and East Jerusalem for treatment. Above all, what people in Gaza need most is sustained, lasting peace.

Despite these challenges, there is some good news.

This week, Sudan announced that it has successfully ended one of its worst cholera outbreaks in years, which spread to 18 states over the past 20 months. In 2025, WHO supported oral cholera vaccination campaigns that helped protect more than 12 million people.

This achievement shows that even in the most difficult environments, strong public health action and partnership can stop deadly outbreaks and save lives.

We have seen this elsewhere in the region as well. Even in the midst of war in Gaza, health workers and partners were able to vaccinate more than 600,000 children in three rounds and contain the spread of polio. When health authorities, communities and partners work together, even the most difficult public health challenges can be overcome.

US$690 million will be needed to sustain WHO's emergency operations across the Eastern Mediterranean Region in 2026-an estimate made before the current escalation. Yet the response remains 70 per cent underfunded.

As this situation evolves, the greatest health risks are often the quiet ones. When medicines run out, when patients cannot reach care, when surveillance systems weaken and disease spreads-preventable deaths rise quickly.

WHO stands with the people and health workers of the Eastern Mediterranean Region. We will continue working with national authorities and partners to keep health systems functioning and life-saving care reaching those who need it most.

