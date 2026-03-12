Comax Junk Removal Expands Same-Day Junk Removal In Austin

Round Rock, TX - March 12, 2026 - Comax Junk Removal is strengthening professional junk removal in Austin with the expansion of its accelerated same-day response model. Through its comprehensive junk removal services, the company is increasing crew availability and improving dispatch efficiency to better serve homeowners, contractors, and businesses throughout the Austin area.

As Austin continues to experience residential development and renovation activity, demand for fast and dependable junk removal services has grown significantly. Many customers require immediate hauling support during property transitions, remodels, and rental turnovers.

“Customers often need junk removal in Austin completed the same day they call,” said Ben Ugola, owner of Comax Junk Removal.“By expanding our same-day capabilities, we are providing faster service while maintaining the professionalism and reliability our community expects.”

Expanded Service Capabilities

The enhanced operational structure supports:

. Full-property cleanouts

. Furniture and appliance hauling

. Construction debris removal

. Rental turnover cleanups

. Structured recycling and donation coordination

Each project begins with a transparent, upfront estimate. Trained crews handle lifting, loading, and responsible disposal to ensure safe and efficient results.

Commitment to Recycling and Donation

Comax Junk Removal continues to prioritize recycling and donation whenever possible. Usable items are evaluated for redirection to local charitable organizations, and recyclable materials are transported to appropriate processing facilities.

While some markets emphasize junk removal in Fort Collins and other growing regions, Comax Junk Removal remains focused on delivering locally tailored junk removal services across Austin and Round Rock.

Customers can also connect through the company's Google Business Profile to review testimonials and request service.

Why This Expansion Matters

Austin's growth has created increased demand for structured cleanout services. Faster response times reduce project delays and help homeowners and businesses stay on schedule.

“Our mission is to make junk removal in Austin efficient and stress-free,” said Ben Ugola.“We are proud to offer dependable junk removal services that prioritize both speed and responsible disposal.”

Schedule Same-Day Junk Removal Today

Homeowners and business owners in Austin can schedule service by calling (512) 955-7345 or visiting the services page online. Early booking is encouraged during peak moving and renovation seasons