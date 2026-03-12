MULTI IR Makes Its Debut At 2025 CIOE Highlights And Industry Trends

MENAFN - GetNews) On September 10, the opening day of the China International Optoelectronic Exposition (CIOE) in Shenzhen, MULTI IR's booth (8B81, Hall 8) in the Infrared Technology & Application exhibition section experienced exceptionally high traffic. The booth was crowded with professionals from sectors including aerospace, robotics, autonomous driving, and biomedicine. Attendees engaged in in-depth discussions with the MULTI IR team regarding the technical applications and customized solutions for optical filters, establishing MULTI IR as one of the popular booths on the scene.

MULTI IR's Optical Filters Make a Significant Appearance!

MULTI IR, with over 30 years of deep expertise in infrared optics, presented a range of high-performance optical filters at this exhibition.

Leveraging solid technical capabilities and extensive application experience, MULTI IR attracted numerous inquiries from visitors: "What is the transmittance of this filter in autonomous driving LiDAR applications?"; "Can the filter accurately match the 8-14μm infrared band for industrial temperature measurement scenarios, and will high-temperature environments affect the accuracy of temperature data?"; "For high-precision detection in biomedical equipment, can the filter achieve deep blocking performance?"; "Regarding real-time monitoring of harmful gases, how sensitive is the filter in capturing signals from low-concentration gases?"

In response to these questions, MULTI IR's technical team provided patient and detailed explanations. They covered the principles of filter coating system design, performance adaptation schemes for various scenarios, and quality control throughout the mass production process, comprehensively demonstrating MULTI IR's professionalism in the field of optical filters.

Why Did MULTI IR's Optical Filters Become the Focal Point?

MULTI IR's optical filters possess core advantages built upon three decades of technical accumulation: the filters feature high transmittance, deep blocking, and excellent environmental stability, making them suitable for diverse needs in fields such as aerospace, robotics, and biomedicine. Supported by a repository of over 10,000 mature coating design solutions and a 20,000+ square meter production base, MULTI IR can provide customized optical filter solutions, offering full-process, closed-loop services to address specific user challenges.

The Momentum Continues!

As of now, the level of engagement at the booth continues to rise. MULTI IR staff remain highly efficient in addressing technical inquiries about the filters and elaborating on product performance for professional visitors.

