The Sons Of Hamad Suhail Al Khaili Support The“Mother Of The Nation Endowment For Orphans” Campaign With Development Projects Worth AED 100 Million

Initiative reinforces endowment values and promotes waqf as a sustainable development tool The step aligns with the objectives of the“Year of Family” and supports national efforts to care for orphans

Abu Dhabi, March 2026: The sons of Hamad Suhail Al Khaili have announced their support for the“Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans” campaign through the implementation of development projects worth AED 100 million, as part of their commitment to supporting national initiatives with sustainable social impact.

This initiative comes in support of the“Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans” campaign launched by the Endowments and Minors' Funds Authority – Awqaf Abu Dhabi under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, with the aim of establishing a sustainable endowment funding source dedicated to orphan care in the country, ensuring greater stability and improved quality of life for beneficiaries.

The contribution by the sons of Hamad Suhail Al Khaili reflects their commitment to supporting humanitarian and development initiatives that strengthen social cohesion and reinforce the values of solidarity and giving within society. It also highlights the role of national institutions in actively supporting efforts aimed at empowering orphans and providing a sustainable support system that meets their educational, healthcare, and living needs.

These development projects further advance the campaign's objectives by transforming community contributions into sustainable endowment assets, invested under an approved endowment model that ensures long-term returns dedicated to supporting orphans across various aspects of essential care.

This initiative reflects the commitment of various segments of UAE society to supporting projects that invest in people and contribute to building a more cohesive and sustainable community, in line with the UAE's longstanding humanitarian approach and the deeply rooted values of giving embedded in its culture.

The Endowments and Minors' Funds Authority – Awqaf Abu Dhabi launched the“Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans” campaign to establish a sustainable endowment funding source dedicated to orphan care, transforming community contributions into long-term returns that support their educational, healthcare, and living needs, while enhancing their quality of life and reinforcing the foundations of a balanced and cohesive society.

About Awqaf Abu Dhabi:

Established in May 2023, Awqaf Abu Dhabi promotes and advances the practice of endowment (waqf), maximising social and financial impact across the community through sustainable investments and partnerships.

In addition to overseeing endowment-related processes, Awqaf Abu Dhabi manages the financial guardianship and development of the funds of minors, interdicted persons and others, supporting greater financial and social inclusion.

Awqaf Abu Dhabi aims to strengthen the culture of endowments, and organises events, conferences, and seminars focused on the governance, management and investment of endowments and minors' funds, while contributing to the evolution of endowment practices across the Emirate.