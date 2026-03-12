Makeit Successfully Showcases At Yarnexpo Spring 2026

Shanghai - Makeit is pleased to announce its participation in Yarnexpo Spring 2026, currently taking place from March 11 to 13 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai).

Since the exhibition opened, the Makeit booth has been welcoming numerous visitors from around the world. We are excited to present our latest developments in Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber s, as well as our expanding range of sustainable alternatives.

The event provides an excellent platform for engaging with industry partners, exploring market trends, and demonstrating Makeit's commitment to innovation and sustainability in fiber production.

We warmly invite all attendees to visit us and discover how Makeit is contributing to a more sustainable textile industry.

For more information or to schedule a meeting, please contact us at:...