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Trump Signals Iran War Will End Soon
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump stated that the war with Iran will not conclude this week but is expected to end “soon,” emphasizing that “it won’t be long,” according to reports.
"We're going to have a much safer world when it's wrapped up. It'll be wrapped up soon," Trump said, noting that he felt a personal responsibility to act despite his initial hesitation. He framed the US strikes as a necessary measure to prevent a nuclear conflict that could have escalated into World War III, portraying the campaign as a defensive necessity rather than a voluntary war.
The remarks highlight the administration’s inconsistent messaging regarding the duration of the conflict. Trump had previously suggested the campaign would last four to five weeks and had described it as progressing “ahead of schedule.” Energy Secretary Chris Wright stated that the operation would “certainly” conclude within weeks, while Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth cautioned last week that it was “only just the beginning,” with officials reportedly preparing for US involvement to extend through September, as stated by reports.
The US-Israeli strikes against Iran, which began on February 28, have reportedly killed over 1,200 people, including the country’s then-supreme leader. Fourteen US service members have also died since the start of the operations.
"We're going to have a much safer world when it's wrapped up. It'll be wrapped up soon," Trump said, noting that he felt a personal responsibility to act despite his initial hesitation. He framed the US strikes as a necessary measure to prevent a nuclear conflict that could have escalated into World War III, portraying the campaign as a defensive necessity rather than a voluntary war.
The remarks highlight the administration’s inconsistent messaging regarding the duration of the conflict. Trump had previously suggested the campaign would last four to five weeks and had described it as progressing “ahead of schedule.” Energy Secretary Chris Wright stated that the operation would “certainly” conclude within weeks, while Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth cautioned last week that it was “only just the beginning,” with officials reportedly preparing for US involvement to extend through September, as stated by reports.
The US-Israeli strikes against Iran, which began on February 28, have reportedly killed over 1,200 people, including the country’s then-supreme leader. Fourteen US service members have also died since the start of the operations.
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