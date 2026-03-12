Artist Corey Allen Launches Sketch Lab Factory To Restore The Human Touch To Global Illustration

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- As the creative world shifts toward digital automation and artificial intelligence, illustrator Corey Allen is taking a stand for the "original state" of artistry. Today marks the official global launch of Sketch Lab Factory, a one-person studio built on the belief that the hand still matters in a world dominated by computers.

Based in the United States but serving a worldwide market, Sketch Lab Factory specializes in authentic, hand-drawn artwork. The studio's portfolio spans a diverse range of disciplines, including high-stakes political cartoons, intricate character design, visionary concept art, and raw graffiti art. Drawing inspiration from many great artists such as Kim Jung Gi and Sanford Greene, Allen has expanded his repertoire to include custom hand-drawn album covers for both independent and commercial artists.

The launch follows a major milestone for Allen, who was recently selected to feature his work in the fifteenth Times Square Billboard Visual Arts Showcase on February 15, alongside 25 other artists. This achievement highlights Allen's unique position in the industry as a solo creator who does not cater to the system or traditional digital shortcuts.

Unlike modern studios that rely on digital pads or software shortcuts, Corey Allen's process is entirely analog. This commitment to traditional craftsmanship provides a distinct, "organic" aesthetic that stands out in a crowded digital landscape.

"I don't compete with competition, I compete with myself," says Allen regarding his dedication to his craft. This internal drive for excellence ensures that every project, whether for a private collector or a commercial brand, receives a level of personal detail that machines cannot replicate.

Sketch Lab Factory is now open for international commissions and collaborations.

About Sketch Lab Factory

Sketch Lab Factory is a professional one-person illustration studio founded by artist Corey Allen. The company provides a wide array of hand-drawn artistic services, specializing in traditional sketching techniques for character design and political commentary.

