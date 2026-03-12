Robinhood Markets, Inc. Reports February 2026 Operating Data
| February
2026
| January
2026
| M/M
Change
| February
2025
| Y/Y
Change
|(M - in millions, B - in billions)
|Funded Customer Growth (M)
|Funded Customers
|27.4
|27.2
|+1%
|25.6
|+7%
|Asset Growth ($B)
|Total Platform Assets
|$314.2
|$324.4
|(3%)
|$187.4
|+68%
|Net Deposits2
|$5.6
|$4.5
|NM
|$4.8
|NM
|Trading
|Equities and Options Trading Days
|19.0
|20.0
|(5%)
|19.0
|-
|Crypto and Prediction Markets Trading Days
|28
|31
|(10%)
|28
|-
|Total Trading Volumes
|Equity ($B)
|$194.4
|$227.3
|(14%)
|$142.9
|+36%
|Options Contracts (M)
|180.3
|200.0
|(10%)
|165.6
|+9%
|Crypto ($B)
|$25.0
|$22.9
|+9%
|$14.4
|+74%
|Robinhood App ($B)
|$9.4
|$8.7
|+8%
|$14.4
|(35%)
|Bitstamp ($B)
|$15.6
|$14.2
|+10%
|-
|NA
|Event Contracts (B)
|2.4
|3.4
|(29%)
|-
|NA
|Average Daily Trading Volumes 1
|Equity ($B)
|$10.2
|$11.4
|(11%)
|$7.5
|+36%
|Options Contracts (M)
|9.5
|10.0
|(5%)
|8.7
|+9%
|Crypto ($M)
|$893
|$739
|+21%
|$514
|+74%
|Robinhood App ($M)
|$336
|$281
|+20%
|$514
|(35%)
|Bitstamp ($M)
|$557
|$458
|+22%
|-
|NA
|Event Contracts (M)
|86
|110
|(22%)
|-
|NA
|Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) (M)
|Equity
|2.6
|2.8
|(7%)
|2.4
|+8%
|Options
|1.3
|1.3
|-
|1.2
|+8%
|Crypto3
|0.5
|0.5
|-
|0.7
|(29%)
|Interest Earning Assets ($B)
|Margin Book
|$17.2
|$18.4
|(7%)
|$8.7
|+98%
|Cash and Deposits4 5
|$16.5
|$11.7
|+41%
|$9.9
|+67%
|Cash Sweep5
|$25.8
|$31.5
|(18%)
|$26.2
|(2%)
|Securities Lending ($M)
|Total Securities Lending Revenue
|$25
|$34
|(26%)
|$22
|+14%
|Securities Lending, Net6
|($1)
|$4
|NM
|$6
|NM
1. Average daily volumes (“ADVs”) defined as Total Trading Volume in a given period divided by the applicable number of trading days in said period.
2. Starting in June 2025, Net Deposits include results from Bitstamp. Net Deposits do not include results from TradePMR.
3. Crypto DARTs do not include Bitstamp Institutional activity.
4. We define Cash and Deposits as the period-end sum of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, segregated cash, cash equivalents, and securities under federal and other regulations, deposits with clearing organizations, and investments.
5. In February 2026, we updated our brokerage High-Yield Cash program to fund growth in margin lending. Under the updated program, the first $10 thousand in enrolled balances per eligible customer are held as free credit balances where the customer continues to earn the same interest rate. This resulted in over $6 billion of Cash Sweep balances moving to free credit balances in February 2026.
6. Securities Lending, Net includes net rebates for both margin based and fully paid securities lending, as well as interest on cash collateral for fully paid securities lending. It does not include interest on cash collateral for margin based securities lending.
7. Driven by lower demand for hard-to-borrow securities and continued lending of general collateral to fund margin growth.
For definitions and additional information regarding these metrics, please refer to Robinhood's full monthly metrics release, which is available on robinhood.
The information in this release is unaudited and the information for the months in the most recent fiscal quarter is preliminary, based on Robinhood's estimates, and subject to completion of financial closing procedures. Final results for the most recent fiscal quarter, as reported in Robinhood's quarterly and annual filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), might vary from the information in this release.
About Robinhood
Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) transformed financial services by introducing commission-free stock trading and democratizing access to the markets for millions of investors. Today, Robinhood, through its subsidiaries, lets you trade stocks, options, futures, swaps (which include event contracts), and crypto, invest for retirement, earn with Robinhood Gold, and access an expert-managed portfolio with Robinhood Strategies. Headquartered in Menlo Park, California, Robinhood puts customers in the driver's seat, delivering unprecedented value and products intentionally designed for a new generation of investors. Additional information about Robinhood can be found at .
Robinhood uses the“Overview” tab of its Investor Relations website (accessible at ) and its Newsroom (accessible at ), as means of disclosing information to the public in a broad, non-exclusionary manner for purposes of the SEC Regulation Fair Disclosure (Reg. FD). Investors should routinely monitor those web pages, in addition to Robinhood's press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts, as information posted on them could be deemed to be material information.
“Robinhood” and the Robinhood feather logo are registered trademarks of Robinhood Markets, Inc. All other names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.
