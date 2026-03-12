Robinhood Markets, Inc. Reports February 2026 Operating Data

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MENLO PARK, Calif., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robinhood Markets, Inc. (“Robinhood”) (NASDAQ: HOOD) today reported select monthly operating data for February 2026.

Funded Customers at the end of February were 27.4 million (up approximately 140 thousand from the end of January 2026, up approximately 1.74 million year-over-year).



Total Platform Assets at the end of February were $314 billion (down 3% from the end of January 2026, up 68% year-over-year).



Net Deposits were $5.6 billion in February, or a 21% annualized growth rate relative to January 2026 Total Platform Assets.

Over the last twelve months, Net Deposits were $67.8 billion, or an annual growth rate of 36% relative to February 2025 Total Platform Assets.

Trading Volumes in February:



Equity Notional Trading Volumes were $194.4 billion (down 14% from January 2026, up 36% year-over-year). Average daily volumes (“ADVs”)1 were $10.2 billion (down 11% from January 2026, up 36% year-over-year).





Options Contracts Traded were 180.3 million (down 10% from January 2026, up 9% year-over-year). ADVs were 9.5 million contracts (down 5% from January 2026, up 9% year-over-year).





Crypto Notional Trading Volumes were $25.0 billion (up 9% from January 2026, up 74% year-over-year), including Robinhood App Notional Trading Volumes of $9.4 billion (up 8% from January 2026, down 35% year-over-year) and Bitstamp Notional Trading Volumes of $15.6 billion (up 10% from January 2026). Robinhood App ADVs were $336 million (up 20% from January 2026, down 35% year-over-year), and Bitstamp ADVs were $557 million (up 22% from January 2026).



Event Contracts Traded were 2.4 billion (down 29% from January 2026). ADVs were 86 million (down 22% from January 2026).



Interest Earning Assets in February:





Margin balances at the end of February were $17.2 billion (down 7% from the end of January 2026, up 98% year-over-year).



Cash and Deposit balances at the end of February were $16.5 billion (up 41% from the end of January 2026, up 67% year-over-year). In February 2026, we updated our brokerage High-Yield Cash program to fund growth in margin lending, which resulted in over $6 billion of Cash Sweep balances moving to free credit balances. These balances are now reflected in“Cash and Deposits” and customers continue to earn the same interest rate. Cash Sweep balances at the end of February were $25.8 billion, which reflects the brokerage High-Yield Cash offering updates described above (down 18% from the end of January 2026, down 2% year-over-year).

Total Securities Lending Revenue in February was $25 million (down 26% from January 2026, up 14% year-over-year). This includes Securities Lending, Net revenues of ($1) million7.



February

2026 January

2026 M/M

Change February

2025 Y/Y

Change (M - in millions, B - in billions) Funded Customer Growth (M) Funded Customers 27.4 27.2 +1% 25.6 +7% Asset Growth ($B) Total Platform Assets $314.2 $324.4 (3%) $187.4 +68% Net Deposits2 $5.6 $4.5 NM $4.8 NM Trading Equities and Options Trading Days 19.0 20.0 (5%) 19.0 - Crypto and Prediction Markets Trading Days 28 31 (10%) 28 - Total Trading Volumes Equity ($B) $194.4 $227.3 (14%) $142.9 +36% Options Contracts (M) 180.3 200.0 (10%) 165.6 +9% Crypto ($B) $25.0 $22.9 +9% $14.4 +74% Robinhood App ($B) $9.4 $8.7 +8% $14.4 (35%) Bitstamp ($B) $15.6 $14.2 +10% - NA Event Contracts (B) 2.4 3.4 (29%) - NA Average Daily Trading Volumes 1 Equity ($B) $10.2 $11.4 (11%) $7.5 +36% Options Contracts (M) 9.5 10.0 (5%) 8.7 +9% Crypto ($M) $893 $739 +21% $514 +74% Robinhood App ($M) $336 $281 +20% $514 (35%) Bitstamp ($M) $557 $458 +22% - NA Event Contracts (M) 86 110 (22%) - NA Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) (M) Equity 2.6 2.8 (7%) 2.4 +8% Options 1.3 1.3 - 1.2 +8% Crypto3 0.5 0.5 - 0.7 (29%) Interest Earning Assets ($B) Margin Book $17.2 $18.4 (7%) $8.7 +98% Cash and Deposits4 5 $16.5 $11.7 +41% $9.9 +67% Cash Sweep5 $25.8 $31.5 (18%) $26.2 (2%) Securities Lending ($M) Total Securities Lending Revenue $25 $34 (26%) $22 +14% Securities Lending, Net6 ($1) $4 NM $6 NM

1. Average daily volumes (“ADVs”) defined as Total Trading Volume in a given period divided by the applicable number of trading days in said period.

2. Starting in June 2025, Net Deposits include results from Bitstamp. Net Deposits do not include results from TradePMR.

3. Crypto DARTs do not include Bitstamp Institutional activity.

4. We define Cash and Deposits as the period-end sum of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, segregated cash, cash equivalents, and securities under federal and other regulations, deposits with clearing organizations, and investments.

5. In February 2026, we updated our brokerage High-Yield Cash program to fund growth in margin lending. Under the updated program, the first $10 thousand in enrolled balances per eligible customer are held as free credit balances where the customer continues to earn the same interest rate. This resulted in over $6 billion of Cash Sweep balances moving to free credit balances in February 2026.

6. Securities Lending, Net includes net rebates for both margin based and fully paid securities lending, as well as interest on cash collateral for fully paid securities lending. It does not include interest on cash collateral for margin based securities lending.

7. Driven by lower demand for hard-to-borrow securities and continued lending of general collateral to fund margin growth.

For definitions and additional information regarding these metrics, please refer to Robinhood's full monthly metrics release, which is available on robinhood.

The information in this release is unaudited and the information for the months in the most recent fiscal quarter is preliminary, based on Robinhood's estimates, and subject to completion of financial closing procedures. Final results for the most recent fiscal quarter, as reported in Robinhood's quarterly and annual filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), might vary from the information in this release.

About Robinhood

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) transformed financial services by introducing commission-free stock trading and democratizing access to the markets for millions of investors. Today, Robinhood, through its subsidiaries, lets you trade stocks, options, futures, swaps (which include event contracts), and crypto, invest for retirement, earn with Robinhood Gold, and access an expert-managed portfolio with Robinhood Strategies. Headquartered in Menlo Park, California, Robinhood puts customers in the driver's seat, delivering unprecedented value and products intentionally designed for a new generation of investors. Additional information about Robinhood can be found at .

Robinhood uses the“Overview” tab of its Investor Relations website (accessible at ) and its Newsroom (accessible at ), as means of disclosing information to the public in a broad, non-exclusionary manner for purposes of the SEC Regulation Fair Disclosure (Reg. FD). Investors should routinely monitor those web pages, in addition to Robinhood's press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts, as information posted on them could be deemed to be material information.

“Robinhood” and the Robinhood feather logo are registered trademarks of Robinhood Markets, Inc. All other names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

