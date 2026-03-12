Ramadan 2026: Sehri And Iftar Timings For March 13, Friday, In Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad And Lucknow
Fasting from dawn to sunset during Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam. Throughout the daylight hours, practising Muslims refrain from eating, drinking, smoking, engaging in harmful thoughts or actions, and marital relations. The observance is believed to help build one's faith, as well as instill self-discipline and self-restraint.Ramadan 2026: What is Sehri and Iftar?
During Ramadan, Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset. Sehri and Iftar are key components of this holy month.
Sehri or Suhoor is the pre-dawn meal that Muslims consume before the Fajr (morning) prayer, which marks the beginning of the daily fasting period.
Iftar is the meal with which when Muslims break their fast at sunset, following the Maghrib (evening) prayer.
Because sunset times vary based on geographic location, Iftar and Sehri timings fluctuate across different regions. Specific schedules will differ significantly depending on whether you are located in Delhi, Hyderabad, Lucknow or Mumbai. City-Wise Sehri And Iftar Timings (13 March 2026)Lucknow
Sehri time: 05:00 AM
Iftar time: 6:15 PMDelhi
Sehri time: 05:14 AM
Iftar time: 6:29 PMHyderabad
Sehri time: 05:13 AM
Iftar time: 6:27 PMMumbai
Sehri time: 05:36 AM
Iftar time: 6:48 PMSpiritual Significance and Traditions
Muslims honour Ramadan as the most hallowed month in the Islamic calendar. Defined by fasting, deep introspection, and heightened devotion to Allah, this ninth month of the lunar year sees believers worldwide abstain from all food and liquid during daylight hours. This time is dedicated to reciting the Qur'an and strengthening one's spiritual foundation.
Fasting, or Sawm, is the fourth pillar of Islam. This practice encourages Muslims to cultivate discipline, gratitude, and empathy for the less fortunate. By sacrificing physical needs during the day, believers commemorate the history of their faith and the spiritual importance of self-restraint.
While fasting is a fundamental Islamic practice, specific exemptions are made for the elderly or those with health complications. Those unable to fast are expected to provide Fidyah (charitable compensation). Additionally, all Muslims are encouraged to practice Zakat and Fitrana, acts of charity that have been central to Ramadan traditions since its earliest days.
