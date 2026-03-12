Police Respond To Shooting Incident At Synagogue In Michigan

MENAFN - Live Mint) (Bloomberg) -- Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to an active shooting at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, according to authorities.

CNN, citing law enforcement, said the alleged shooter is dead.

The Michigan State Police said the incident occurred Thursday at 5725 Walnut Lake Road and urged community members to stay away from the area to allow officers to respond. Troopers were also increasing patrols at other places of worship across the district as a precaution.

FBI director Kash Patel said on X that agency personnel are also on the scene responding to“the apparent vehicle ramming and active shooter situation.”

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said security personnel at the synagogue spotted the individual and exchanged gunfire.

By midafternoon, officers from multiple agencies had surrounded the property, with medics and tactical teams on scene. It remained“very, very early,” Bouchard said, describing the information as preliminary. Investigators were working to determine whether more than one person was involved and were trying to obtain surveillance video from the area.

Authorities ordered residents within at least a one mile radius to shelter in place while officers searched the large campus and surrounding grounds to ensure there was no continuing threat.

The Jewish Federation of Detroit said it was aware of an“active security incident” at the synagogue - which describes itself as the nation's largest Reform synagogue - and that its affiliated agencies were in“precautionary lockdown.” The Ann Arbor Police Department said it was increasing patrols“out of an abundance of caution” and that there was“no known threat” to its community.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer described the news as“heartbreaking” and said the state's Jewish community should be“able to live and practice their faith in peace.”

Law enforcement across the US has been on heightened alert for potential attacks since the end of last month after the US and Israel launched a military campaign against Iran.

