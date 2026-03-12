Juma’ Atul Vida To Be Observed In Kashmir Today
Consequently, Jammu and Kashmir government announced a public holiday on Friday. An order to this effect was issued by the general administration department on Thursday.
ADVERTISEMENT
Grand Mufti of Jammu and Kashmir Nasir Ul Islam announced that Juma'atul Vida will be observed this Friday. He said Eid ul-Fitr is likely to fall on March 20 (Friday) or March 21 (Saturday), depending on the appearance of crescent.
“After consulting other scholars, it was decided to observe Juma'atul Vida on March 13,” he said.
LG Sinha Greets PeopleLieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha extended his greetings to the people on the occasion of Jumat
- Vida, which will be celebrated on March 13.Read Also
Govt Declares Jumat
- Vida Holiday Tomorrow
The Iftaar That Crossed Gates and Doorways
In a message, the Lieutenant Governor said,“On the auspicious occasion of Jumat
- Vida, I extend my hearty greetings and good wishes to all. I pray for the health, happiness, and prosperity of every citizen.
As we observe the final Friday of the holy month of Ramzan, may the Almighty graciously accept our prayers and devotions and continue to steer us toward a future founded on compassion, unity, and enduring harmony.”ADVERTISEMENT
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment