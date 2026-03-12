MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Juma'atul Vida, the last Friday of the month of Ramazan before Eid ul-Fitr, will be observed in Jammu and Kashmir on March 13, officials said.

Consequently, Jammu and Kashmir government announced a public holiday on Friday. An order to this effect was issued by the general administration department on Thursday.

Grand Mufti of Jammu and Kashmir Nasir Ul Islam announced that Juma'atul Vida will be observed this Friday. He said Eid ul-Fitr is likely to fall on March 20 (Friday) or March 21 (Saturday), depending on the appearance of crescent.

“After consulting other scholars, it was decided to observe Juma'atul Vida on March 13,” he said.

LG Sinha Greets People

In a message, the Lieutenant Governor said,"On the auspicious occasion of Jumat Vida, I extend my hearty greetings and good wishes to all. I pray for the health, happiness, and prosperity of every citizen. As we observe the final Friday of the holy month of Ramzan, may the Almighty graciously accept our prayers and devotions and continue to steer us toward a future founded on compassion, unity, and enduring harmony."

