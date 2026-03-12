Have We Passed 'Peak Sheep'?

MENAFN - The Conversation) The classic view of British countryside is of hilly green fields, stone walls and sheep dotted about in the distance.

But that scene could be disappearing as farmers move away from keeping sheep, or reduce their flocks, in many areas of the country.

The total number of sheep and lambs decreased by 3.8%, to 13.3 million in June 2025. Breeding flock numbers have also dropped from 6.8 million in 2021 to 6.4 million in 2025.

Meanwhile, the nation's eating habits also appear to be shifting as mutton and lamb production has dropped from 400,000 tonnes per year in the early 1990s to 276,000 tonnes today.

The geographical distribution of sheep across the UK is changing too, with Scotland – long celebrated for its hill flocks – reporting marked declines of sheep numbers particularly in the northwest and the Highlands.

So has the UK reached“peak sheep”?

The largest fall in sheep numbers occurred after the 2001 foot and mouth outbreak, and in England this decline deepened when government subsidies related to numbers of sheep were replaced with subsidies for looking after the land in 2024/25. This reduced the incentive to keep large flocks and led farmers to retain fewer animals. Simultaneously, UK and global dietary habits have been changing. UK red meat consumption fell by 13.7g per day per head between 2008 and 2019.

Cost, health concerns and the difficulty of positioning lamb as a fast food option have reduced demand. In 2021 60% of lamb was purchased by shoppers aged 55 plus, with younger consumers increasingly preferring alternative protein sources such as chicken and processed meat.

Planning for the future on low-income hill farms is also problematic. In the UK, 84% of farmers are over 45 (and 38% over 65), with many young people reluctant to enter an uncertain industry. On upland and hill farms, the average farm profit was just £32,000 in 2023/24, 69% of which came from government payments due to be phased out by 2027.

However, sheep are adaptable to changing circumstances and their ability to select plants to sustain themselves might offer a route to securing their future as the national flock continues to shrink.

That fastidious eating, once essential for survival, is proving invaluable for conservation. Many native breeds excel at balancing shrub browsing with grazing in areas inaccessible to machinery. Conservation success stories include the restoration of violets vital for fritillary butterflies and the maintenance of biodiverse mosaic grasslands.

Sheep eat different plants to cattle, so they can be deployed as appropriate to eat selectively, tackling problem plants that cattle might not. They also have less impact on the soil, which in some instances is beneficial.

Some rewilding supporters worry that sheep can harm nature in certain situations, but when they're carefully managed, sheep can actually help store carbon and are important for looking after landscapes such as fens, saltmarshes, moorland and meadows.

Poorly managed, they can hinder conservation efforts, grazing too close to the soil. But the rise of “flying flocks” – mobile groups shepherded across different sites – demonstrates how sheep can support flexible land use on both lowland and upland farms. Meanwhile, the UK's commitment to net zero, and the expansion of solar energy have created another niche.

Sheep, conveniently sized and behaviourally suited, are ideal for grazing underneath solar panels, keeping vegetation under control.

So, where does this leave the UK's sheep industry?

We may be witnessing a move to lower levels with new breeds, and other changes emerging. In lowland areas, you may already be seeing more sheep, as arable farmers turn to them to graze cover crops which are used to avoid soils laying bare over long periods of time. Cover crops enhance soil structure and biodiversity, providing nutrients to the soil.

Lowland sheep are heavier, better suited to meat production and can be stocked more densely than on upland terrain, boosting efficiency. A growing proportion of the UK's lamb supply is likely to come from lowland flocks, with reducing reliance on the traditional flow of breeding ewes from the hills.

Beyond their ecological contributions, sheep produce a remarkable annual bonus. From carpets and jumpers to natural insulation and high-end suits, wool is natural, renewable, sustainable and biodegradable. As the clothing industry increases the use of natural fibres, demand and prices are rising, this could offer a more lucrative alternative product for sheep farmers to sell.

Sheep still have a vital place in the UK. The country may have reached“peak sheep”, but given their versatility, their capacity to thrive in tough environments, our growing commitment to sustainable land management and our deepening understanding of their grazing behaviour, sheep are well placed to help us be better custodians of our landscapes.