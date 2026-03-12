Ankara Signals Greater Support For Journalists And Media Transparency

Presidential Communications Director Burhanettin Duran met with Ankara media representatives and presidential correspondents at an iftar program. Duran emphasized that the world is going through an increasingly fragile period, noting that the importance of accurate and verified information grows during times of crisis. He underlined that combating disinformation is critical for democracy and social peace, and stated that new efforts are being made regarding journalists' working conditions and advertising.

Burhanettin Duran said:

“In this period when the world is becoming increasingly fragile and open to crises, the importance of accurate and verified information is greater than ever. We must not forget that even the smallest mistake during times of crisis can lead to major misunderstandings and serious consequences.”

Duran attended the iftar organized by the Directorate of Communications for Ankara media representatives and presidential correspondents. Expressing his satisfaction at meeting with them, he added:

“As the Presidential Directorate of Communications, we are responsible for managing many issues on Turkey's communication agenda. This is partly a state responsibility, but also a broad public responsibility that involves all of us. In fulfilling this responsibility, we make it a principle to remain in constant contact with journalists, to keep our doors open, and to maintain strong communication. In this fragile and crisis-prone period, accurate and verified information is more important than ever.”

Pointing out that under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's leadership, Turkey is pursuing an intense agenda in areas ranging from diplomacy and security to the economy and regional/global peace initiatives, Duran said:

“Turkey's growing influence on a global scale requires a strong, coordinated, and effective approach in the field of communication. Our goal as the Directorate of Communications is to convey our state's policies and activities to both our nation and the international public accurately, quickly, and reliably. Combating disinformation is no longer just a matter for the media, but also an essential part of democracy, security, and social peace. Therefore, responsible, balanced, and fact-based journalism is more valuable than ever.”

Highlighting that their main aim is to make journalists' work easier, improve their rights, and support them in every necessary area, Duran continued:

“Journalism has its challenges. There are difficulties abroad as well. We are always by your side in those situations. In this context, we continue our work on press cards and press traffic cards, accreditation procedures, media coordination in national and international events, and providing guidance and information services in the field. We have expanded the structure of the press card commission, accelerated the issuance of press cards, removed waiting periods, and reduced the required professional service time for permanent press cards to 18 years. While making these arrangements, we are aware that our colleagues in the media sector face problems regarding both rights and working conditions. We are ready to take responsibility and necessary steps to solve these problems. In addition, we are working on advertising, which is extremely important for the sector.”

Duran thanked all journalists who work with a sense of responsible journalism and assured that they will continue to stand by them at all times.