Zelensky: First“Shaheds” In Ukraine Launched By Iranian Operators Training Russians

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state made this statement during a joint press conference with Romanian President Nicușor Dan, commenting on whether the deployment of US troops at Romanian bases would create additional tension on the border with Ukraine and turn into an“Iranian” front.

"We know how the first Shahed drones were launched. There were no Russian operators. There were operators from another country - the country where the Shahed drones came from. Because they [the Russians] had to be trained, and they were trained in real war. So to say whether we will open an Iranian front - Iran has long been an ally of Russia: both on paper and in real actions," he said.

Zelensky noted that Iran also helped Russia with weapons on the eve of the full-scale invasion.

The president added that the deployment of additional troops on Romanian territory is solely the choice of that country.

“Romania is a member of NATO. I think any additional forces will certainly strengthen the country (I just don't know the details). Especially since it is the United States of America, our allies. We are not a member of NATO to discuss this issue in more depth,” he added.

As reported by Ukrinform, Romania's Supreme Council of National Defense approved the US request for the temporary deployment of American forces and equipment at bases in the country, including refueling aircraft and satellite communications equipment, against the backdrop of the operation against Iran.

