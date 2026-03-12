Russian Troops Shell Zaporizhzhia, Causing Power Outage In One District

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Ukrinform.

“The enemy has struck Zaporizhzhia again. Smoke is rising above the city,” he wrote.

It is noted that there are no casualties so far. All services are conducting an investigation at the site of the attack.

“After the enemy strike, power supply interruptions were recorded. Specialists are already working to eliminate the consequences,” Fedorov added.

Russians attacked Komyshuvakha inregion, one person injured

As reported by Ukrinform, the enemy struck Komyshuvakh in the Zaporizhzhia region. One person was wounded.