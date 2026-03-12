Russian Troops Shell Zaporizhzhia, Causing Power Outage In One District
“The enemy has struck Zaporizhzhia again. Smoke is rising above the city,” he wrote.
It is noted that there are no casualties so far. All services are conducting an investigation at the site of the attack.
"After the enemy strike, power supply interruptions were recorded. Specialists are already working to eliminate the consequences," Fedorov added.
As reported by Ukrinform, the enemy struck Komyshuvakh in the Zaporizhzhia region. One person was wounded.
