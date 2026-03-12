Defense Forces Destroy Two Russian Reconnaissance Drones In Huliaipole Area
The Russians use Merlins for aerial reconnaissance, detecting the positions of the Defense Forces, and adjusting artillery fire.Read also: Ukraine's National Guards capture 25 Russian troops on Pokrovsk front over past month
The approximate cost of one such drone is over $300,000.
As reported, the Huliaipole direction is one of the hottest on the front line. Since the beginning of this day, the Russian army has carried out 18 attacks there.
