Defense Forces Destroy Two Russian Reconnaissance Drones In Huliaipole Area

This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

The Russians use Merlins for aerial reconnaissance, detecting the positions of the Defense Forces, and adjusting artillery fire.

The approximate cost of one such drone is over $300,000.

As reported, the Huliaipole direction is one of the hottest on the front line. Since the beginning of this day, the Russian army has carried out 18 attacks there.