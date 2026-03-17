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Deadly Rocket Strike Hits Baghdad Residence
(MENAFN) A rocket attack targeting a home in the Jadriya district of Iraq’s capital, Baghdad, has left at least four people dead and two others injured, according to reports citing a security source.
Initial information suggests the number of casualties could increase, with early indications that individuals affiliated with Iraqi armed factions were present at the residence when it was struck.
The incident comes against the backdrop of intensifying regional conflict following joint US-Israeli military operations against Iran that began in late February. Those strikes have resulted in more than 1,300 deaths, including the country’s then-supreme leader, as stated by reports.
In response, Iran has launched a series of retaliatory drone and missile attacks aimed at multiple targets across the region, including Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf states hosting US military installations. These developments have led to casualties, infrastructure damage, and broader disruptions affecting global markets and air travel, according to reports.
Initial information suggests the number of casualties could increase, with early indications that individuals affiliated with Iraqi armed factions were present at the residence when it was struck.
The incident comes against the backdrop of intensifying regional conflict following joint US-Israeli military operations against Iran that began in late February. Those strikes have resulted in more than 1,300 deaths, including the country’s then-supreme leader, as stated by reports.
In response, Iran has launched a series of retaliatory drone and missile attacks aimed at multiple targets across the region, including Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf states hosting US military installations. These developments have led to casualties, infrastructure damage, and broader disruptions affecting global markets and air travel, according to reports.
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