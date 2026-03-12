Prequalification Open For Jordan's First Toll Elevated Expressway

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 12 (Petra) – The Ministry of Investment announced on Thursday a major investment opportunity with the "Amman Bridge" project, inviting qualified companies and consortia specializing in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of large-scale road and bridge infrastructure projects to participate in the prequalification process under a public-private partnership (PPP) model.The Amman Bridge project, a flagship strategic initiative in Jordan's transport and infrastructure sector, will feature the Kingdom's first elevated expressway spanning approximately 15.8 kilometers. It will link Sweileh in the north with Naour in the south along King Abdullah II Road. The project aims to improve traffic flow along one of Amman's busiest urban corridors, strengthen urban connectivity, and support economic activity.The elevated expressway will include two lanes in each direction, a dedicated Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lane, and modern intelligent transportation systems, including fully electronic free-flow tolling, digital payment solutions, and energy-efficient lighting. The design integrates with Phase II of the BRT project, incorporating bus stops, pedestrian bridges, and acceleration, deceleration, and storage lanes for buses, emphasizing mobility efficiency and environmental sustainability.The project is expected to increase traffic capacity, reduce travel times, and enhance the quality of life for commuters, while representing a strategic investment opportunity under the PPP framework for infrastructure development. King Abdullah II Road will remain available as a free alternative route for road users.The Ministry of Investment, through its PPP Unit, will implement the project in cooperation with the Ministry of Public Works and Housing.The tender process will be carried out in two stages. The first stage involves a Request for Qualification (RFQ), through which interested applicants will be evaluated against predefined criteria. Only those prequalified at this stage will be invited to participate in the second stage and receive the Request for Proposal (RFP) document.Interested parties may obtain the RFQ documents by sending an email titled "Amman Bridge Project RFQ Documents" to..., including the applicant's registration certificate and a non-refundable fee of JOD 1,000 (approximately USD 1,410) transferred to the Ministry of Investment's trust account at the Central Bank of Jordan (Account No. 01-3100-1208, IBAN: JO76 CBJO 0010 0000 0000 0131 0012 08). The deadline for submitting prequalification applications is May 12, 2026, at 12:00 Jordan local time.For inquiries, interested applicants may contact....