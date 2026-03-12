Heartland Soccer To Host Annual Heartland Spring Cup At Garmin Olathe Soccer Complex

MENAFN - GetNews)



Heartland Soccer Association will host the Heartland Spring Cup March 13–15 at Garmin Olathe Soccer Complex in the Kansas City area. More than 215 youth soccer teams from seven states will compete in the annual tournament, part of a record-breaking year for Heartland registrations. The event brings together top Midwest teams for three days of competitive matches.

Now in its fifth year, the tournament has grown into one of the region's premier spring events, attracting more than 215 teams from seven states. The event is part of a record-breaking year for tournament registrations for Heartland Soccer, reflecting strong demand for competitive youth soccer events in the Kansas City region. The influx of teams and spectators is expected to generate an estimated $5.1 million in economic impact for the Kansas City area, benefiting local hotels, restaurants and other businesses.

“Each year, the Spring Cup brings together teams from across the Midwest for a great weekend of competition,” said Shane Hackett, executive director of Heartland Soccer Association.“We're proud to host events like this at the Garmin Olathe Soccer Complex and to welcome players and families to Kansas City. Tournaments like the Spring Cup not only provide meaningful playing opportunities for athletes, but also bring visitors to the region and support local businesses.”

The Heartland Spring Cup will feature live streaming and playback of all matches at Garmin Olathe Soccer Complex through VidSport, an advanced sports streaming platform. The VidSport installation at Garmin Olathe Soccer Complex is the world's largest fixed AI camera system, allowing fans to watch matches in real time or on demand from any device.

Media are invited to cover the event, which begins Friday at 5:30 p.m., with games continuing Saturday and Sunday starting at 8 a.m.

Heartland Soccer's spring tournament series continues with the Kansas City Champions Cup on April 17–19, projected to host more than 400 teams. The series wraps up in May with the Midwest Mother's Day Classic and the Kansas City Invitational, and teams can still register for both tournaments.

