Sun Communities, Inc. Declares First Quarter 2026 Distribution
About Sun Communities, Inc.
Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of December 31, 2025, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 513 developed properties comprising approximately 178,650 developed sites in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.
For Further Information at the Company:
Sun Communities Investor Relations Team
(248) 208-2500
