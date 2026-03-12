Bellydance Evolution Brings World-Premiere Swan Lake To Los Angeles For One Night Only

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Internationally acclaimed Bellydance Evolution (BDE) brings its groundbreaking production of Swan Lake to Los Angeles for a one-night-only performance at The El Portal Theater.

Blending world dance, music, and theater, Swan Lake reimagines the classic ballet through a global lens. The show features a cast of international dancers who transport audiences into a magical world filled with vibrant characters, dazzling costumes, and breathtaking choreography.

“This is not just a bellydance show,” says Jillina Carlano, founder & artistic director of Bellydance Evolution.“It's a full-scale theatrical production that combines dance, music, and storytelling in a way that connects with audiences of all ages.”

With over 100 international performances, BDE has been recognized for pushing the boundaries of Middle Eastern dance and fusing it with contemporary and world art forms. This new production of Swan Lake also showcases Bellydance Evolution's commitment to artistic collaboration and cultural fusion. For the first time, the creative team has invited renowned guest choreographers from Egypt - Pinky Selim and Mohamed Kazafy - bringing authentic Egyptian artistry into the theatrical world of BDE. The production also features a breathtaking Polynesian fusion sequence, expanding the story's visual and cultural landscape while highlighting the company's signature world-fusion style. These new collaborations deepen the emotional storytelling and reflect Bellydance Evolution's ongoing mission to unite global dance traditions on one stage.

Event Details:

What: Swan Lake by Bellydance Evolution

When: May 23, 2026 at 7:30pm

Where: El Portal Theater, 5269 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood, CA 91601

Tickets: $25-45 - available at

Info:

About Bellydance Evolution

Founded by world-renowned choreographer Jillina Carlano, Bellydance Evolution has performed across six continents, captivating audiences with productions that celebrate global culture through dance and storytelling. Each show blends traditional Middle Eastern dance with contemporary styles, creating a one-of-a-kind theatrical experience.