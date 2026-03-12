BJP Tribal Leader Ram Pada Jamatia Proposed As Tripura Speaker

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, March 12 (IANS) The ruling BJP legislature party on Thursday night proposed the party's veteran tribal MLA Ram Pada Jamatia as the Speaker of the Tripura Legislative Assembly.

A BJP leader said that the legislature party, during a meeting here, decided to propose Jamatia as the next Speaker of the Assembly.

Chief Minister Manik Saha, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath, state BJP President Rajib Bhattacharjee, incumbent Deputy Speaker Ram Prasad Paul, the party's central observer Rajdeep Roy and several other senior leaders were present at the meeting.

The BJP state unit extended its greetings and congratulations to Jamatia following the proposal. The party leader also said that the BJP's two allies -- Tipra Motha Party (TMP) and the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) -- have extended their support to Jamatia for the Speaker's post.

Senior tribal leader Ram Pada Jamatia was elected in the 2023 Assembly elections from the Bagma Assembly constituency in Gomati district.

The election for the new Speaker became necessary following the death of the sitting Speaker, Biswa Bandhu Sen, on December 26 last year.

Sen, a four-time MLA, passed away at the age of 72 at a private hospital in Bengaluru on December 26, 2025, after undergoing medical treatment for more than four-and-a-half months.

Meanwhile, the Budget session of the Tripura Assembly will begin on Friday (March 13), with Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu scheduled to address the House on the opening day.

The detailed schedule and business of the upcoming session were finalised at a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) held on March 6.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath said that the state government would introduce three bills in the Assembly to establish three new universities -- Tripura Women's University, Tripura University of Health Sciences and Tripura Technical University.

The Minister also said that Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy will present the Budget for the financial year 2026–27 on March 16.

He will also table the Supplementary Budget for the financial year 2025-26 in the House. Roy will present the third Budget of the BJP-led government's second term.

The Budget session will continue till March 25, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister said.

The Budget is expected to provide a higher allocation to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), as the 30-member tribal autonomous body is likely to go to crucial polls in April.