ASE Liquidity Rises As Investors Remain Cautious Amid Uneven Sector Performance

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) recorded a notable increase in liquidity this week, with the average daily trading value rising by 10.3 per cent to JD9.5 million, indicating a partial return of market activity, while investors remain cautious and selective.

The financial sector benefited the most from the inflow of liquidity, accounting for 39 per cent of total trading value, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

It also posted the highest rise in its price index at 1.31 per cent, reflecting investor confidence in leading banking and insurance stocks, particularly amid current conditions that favour relatively safer assets.

In contrast, the industrial sector showed weaker performance.

Despite contributing 28.6 per cent of total trading value, it was the only sector to close lower, with its price index declining by 0.8 per cent, indicating possible selling pressure or a shift by investors toward other sectors.

The ASE general index edged up 0.86 per cent to close at 3,629 points.

However, the gains were not broad-based, as 52 companies ended the week lower compared with 41 that recorded increases, suggesting that the market's rise was driven by limited gains in certain stocks rather than a widespread upward trend.

Individual stock performance varied widely. Shares of Jordan Insurance Company jumped 19 per cent, while other companies, including Al Amal Holding and National Insurance, declined between 6 and 9 per cent which requires investors to carefully select individual stocks rather than relying solely on overall market performance as an indicator, Petra reported.