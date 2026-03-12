Andersen Consulting Broadens Capabilities Through Collaboration With Acumen Learning

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Andersen Consulting adds depth to its platform through a Collaboration Agreement with Acumen Learning, a U.S.-based firm specializing in business and financial acumen training for leadership development and sales performance.

Founded in 2002, Acumen Learning works with Fortune 500 companies to enhance financial literacy, strategic thinking, and decision-making across all levels. Drawing from the principles in their best-selling books“Seeing the Big Picture” and“Business Acumen for Sales Success,” their programs equip leaders and teams to align decisions with corporate strategy, drive performance, and strengthen client relationships. Tailored for industries such as healthcare, energy, and technology, Acumen Learning empowers professionals to translate business knowledge into actionable impact.

“At Acumen Learning, our mission is to empower individuals by creating business-savvy professionals who excel in their careers,” said CEO of Acumen Learning Kevin Cope.“Our courses pair practical business education with real-world application to drive engagement and organizational success. Collaborating with Andersen Consulting enables us to extend this impact globally, helping clients turn knowledge into performance and people into catalysts for transformation.”

“Acumen Learning redefines how professionals connect their work to organizational performance,” said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen.“The firm's proven ability to bridge financial understanding with leadership development enhances our practice and supports our broader mission to drive sustainable organizational transformation.”

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 50,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 1,000 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member firms and collaborating firms around the world.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink