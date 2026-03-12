The Mortgage Collaborative Launches Enhanced Benchmarking Platform Under New TMC Insight Brand

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) SAN DIEGO, Calif., March 12, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - The Mortgage Collaborative (TMC), the nation's largest independent cooperative network for mortgage lenders, announced enhancements to its benchmarking platform and a rebrand from Benchmark to TMC Insight, delivering expanded dashboards and peer performance analysis for mortgage lenders.







TMC Insight provides participating lenders with benchmarking across operational, financial and production metrics through interactive dashboards and monthly executive summaries. The platform offers a 13-month rolling view of performance data, allowing lenders to compare current results with the previous 12 months and identify trends in their business.

The enhanced platform consolidates several reporting views into a unified dashboard where lenders can evaluate performance against peer averages across metrics, including technology costs, gain or loss on sale, loan officer compensation, warehouse operations and loan production trends.

Data can be submitted manually or integrated directly with loan origination systems to automate reporting and improve consistency.

“TMC Insight is designed to give our members a meaningful report card for their business each month,” said Jodi Hall, CEO of The Mortgage Collaborative.“When lenders can benchmark operational and financial performance against their peers, they gain insights that help them identify opportunities and make better strategic decisions.”

Future enhancements will focus on expanding available datasets and additional dashboards based on participant feedback. A planned phase of development in partnership with iEmergent will incorporate public record data to provide broader market context, enable additional benchmarking insights and support preferred partner engagement.

TMC Insight is available to participating lender members of The Mortgage Collaborative, with benchmarking insights delivered through monthly dashboards and executive summaries. Non-member lenders will have the option to subscribe to the benchmarking data in the future.

About The Mortgage Collaborative

The Mortgage Collaborative (TMC) is a membership-driven organization that empowers mortgage lenders across the United States through networking, education, and advocacy. TMC fosters an environment of collaboration and innovation, ensuring its members succeed regardless of market conditions. For more information, visit mortgagecollaborative.

