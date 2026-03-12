Swiss Senate Insists On Counter-Proposal To Neutrality Initiative
The small chamber reached its decision by a narrow margin of 21 votes to 21 with one abstention and a casting vote by the President of the Senate, Stefan Engler from the Centre party. It thus followed a minority of the pre-advisory committee from the ranks of the Swiss People's Party and the Centre.
It therefore remains unclear whether the neutrality initiative will be put to a vote by the people and the cantons with or without a direct counter-proposal. Last week, the House spoke out against a counter-proposal, and the government is of the same opinion.More More Neutrality How the neutrality initiative could affect Swiss policy
This content was published on Nov 18, 2025 The neutrality initiative seeks to incorporate a strict interpretation of Swiss neutrality in the federal constitution. What would this mean for Switzerland's foreign and security policy?Read more: How the neutrality initiative could affect Swiss p
