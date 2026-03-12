King Receives Call From Netherlands Monarch

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 12 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II, during a phone call with King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands on Thursday, emphasised the need to intensify international efforts to halt the dangerous escalations in the region.His Majesty reiterated that Jordan's priority is the protection of its citizens, and that the Kingdom will continue to take all necessary measures to safeguard its security and stability.The King warned against exploiting current developments in the region as a pretext to violate the freedom of worshippers to access Al Aqsa Mosque, and to create new facts on the ground in the West Bank and Gaza.His Majesty also emphasised the importance of supporting Lebanon's efforts to maintain its security, stability and sovereignty.For his part, King Willem-Alexander expressed the Netherlands' solidarity with Jordan, reaffirming his country's commitment to the two-state solution as the path to achieving peace.