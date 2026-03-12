Metaprovide Introduces Decentralised Storage Layer To Improve Nextcloud Data Resilience

MENAFN - PR Urgent) > MetaProvide develops decentralized infrastructure solutions that extend cloud platforms like Nextcloud with distributed storage and privacy-focused technology. Its products integrate Web3 and peer-to-peer networks to reduce reliance on centralized cloud.

As organisations increasingly rely on self-hosted and privacy-focused infrastructure, one persistent challenge remains: storage resilience without adding complexity. MetaProvide, a European IT company, after five years of software engineering, believes that it has an answer. The company has now launched an Early Adopter Campaign for HejBit, a decentralised storage layer designed to integrate directly with Nextcloud, one of the most widely used open-source collaboration platforms.

Instead of replacing existing storage or forcing teams to migrate workflows, HejBit integrates seamlessly with Nextcloud. Administrators mount it as an external storage folder, and users continue interacting with files exactly as before. Behind the scenes, data is distributed across a vast secure decentralized network designed to improve redundancy and long-term availability. It is Swarm making it possible, revolutionising how we think about data storage and ensuring uninterrupted accessibility.

Tackling a Quiet Infrastructure Problem

While cloud storage has become standard, and where the interest in sovereign cloud is growing; many organisations still depend on a single provider or single storage backend. Also, self-hosted environments often rely on centralised storage architectures prone to introduce single points of failure.

That's the gap MetaProvide is targeting.

HejBit is designed to provide an additional storage layer that distributes files while preserving compatibility with existing Nextcloud deployments. Files are chunked, encrypted, and distributed using Swarm protocol, ensuring that no single entity can access, withhold, or delete your data. For administrators, the promise is straightforward: improved resilience without retraining users or redesigning infrastructure.

Early adopters can typically deploy the system in minutes once prerequisites are in place, according to the company homepage. And for the first month, there is no costs attached to this opportunity.

Designed for Everyone, not just Developers

Many decentralised storage projects have historically struggled with adoption because they required new interfaces, unfamiliar workflows, or significant architectural changes. MetaProvide says they offer a different approach.

HejBit integrates directly into the Nextcloud Files interface, meaning teams continue uploading and managing files as they normally would. The decentralised storage layer operates in the background, handling distribution and redundancy automatically.

The target audience includes:

. Nextcloud administrators

. DevOps and infrastructure engineers

. Privacy-focused organisations

. Organisations exiting third‐party control by big data or external governments

. Self-hosting enthusiasts

. Small and medium-sized companies looking to reduce vendor dependency

As part of the Early Adopter Campaign, MetaProvide is offering:

. A 30-day trial

. Discounted pricing during the 6 month initial phase

. Direct feedback channels with the product team

. Guided setup support

The company says the program is intended not just to bring value to new users but also to shape the roadmap based on real-world deployment feedback.

A Bet on Distributed Infrastructure

For MetaProvide's leadership, decentralised storage isn't just a technical feature. In fact, it's part of a broader shift in how infrastructure will be built over the next decade.“We're entering a time when many organisations want more control over their data, but without the heavy operational burden” said Björn Magalhães, Chairman and Founder of MetaProvide.“The future of storage will be distributed by default, but the experience must remain convenient and practical. HejBit is our step toward making that future easy to evaluate already now.”

The Bigger Trend

HejBit arrives at a time when interest in self-hosting, privacy infrastructure, and distributed systems is rising, particularly in Europe. Increasing regulatory requirements, along with concerns about long-term data availability, are pushing teams to rethink how storage is architected. While decentralised storage has often been associated with blockchain or crypto ecosystems, MetaProvide is positioning HejBit primarily as an infrastructure tool rather than a Web3 product, even though it by design ensures full Web3 compatibility for users that wants it. That emphasis may help it appeal to system administrators and businesses who care less about decentralisation as a concept and more about uptime, redundancy, and operational stability.

What Comes Next MetaProvide says it plans to expand features based on feedback from early adopters.

For now, the Early Adopter Campaign is open to organisations and individuals willing to test decentralised storage in real sovereign cloud environments. In the near future HejBit will be integrated with most of the popular platforms.

MetaProvide Holding EKF develops software focused on Swarm's decentralised storage integrated with privacy-oriented sovereign cloud solutions, and resilient data architectures. The company's mission is to help organisations retain control over their data while maintaining simplicity and usability in everyday workflows.