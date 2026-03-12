UPDATE -- Tidal Financial Group And Defiance Etfs Announce Reverse Stock Splits For Select Etfs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal Financial Group and Defiance ETFs announce reverse stock splits for twenty four of Defiance's exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). These reverse splits are intended to reduce the number of outstanding shares and proportionally increase each fund's share price, with no impact on the total value of shareholders' investments. The reverse stock splits will apply to shareholders of record as of the date found in the table below.

Ticker Fund Name Split Ratio Share Reduction % CUSIP New CUSIP Exchange Effective Date MSTX Defiance Daily Target 2X Long MSTR ETF 1:10 90% 88636J253 88636W221 Nasdaq 03/19/26 RGTX Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RGTI ETF 1:4 75% 88636R131 88636Y102 Nasdaq 03/19/26 SOUX Defiance Daily Target 2X Long SOUN ETF 1:4 75% 88636R156 88636Y201 Nasdaq 03/19/26 RIOX Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RIOT ETF 1:3 66.67% 88636J287 88636Y854 NYSE 03/19/26 VSTL Defiance Daily Target 2X Long VST ETF 1:3 66.67% 88636R180 88636Y300 Nasdaq 03/19/26 HOOX Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HOOD ETF 1:3 66.67% 88636R198 88636Y409 Nasdaq 03/19/26 IONX Defiance Daily Target 2X Long IONQ ETF 1:3 66.67% 88636R230 88636Y508 Nasdaq 03/19/26 HIMZ Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HIMS ETF 1:14 92.86% 88636R248 88636Y607 Nasdaq 03/19/26 SMCX Defiance Daily Target 2X Long SMCI ETF 1:2 50% 88636J220 88636W239 Nasdaq 03/19/26 BTFL Defiance Daily Target 2X Long BITF ETF 1:2 50% 88636X716 88636Y706 CBOE 03/20/26 RKTL Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RKT ETF 1:2 50% 88636X641 88636Y805 CBOE 03/20/26 QSU Defiance Daily Target 2X Long QS ETF 1:6 83.33% 88636W635 88636Y862 NYSE 03/20/26 IRE Defiance Daily Target 2X Long IREN ETF 1:4 75% 88636W650 88636Y888 NYSE 03/20/26 MPL Defiance Daily Target 2X Long MP ETF 1:3 66.67% 88636W643 88636Y870 NYSE 03/20/26 DKNX Defiance Daily Target 2X Long DKNG ETF 1:5 80% 88636R487 88636W213 Nasdaq 03/20/26 ORCX Defiance Daily Target 2X Long ORCL ETF 1:3 66.67% 88636R511 88636W197 Nasdaq 03/20/26 MST* Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF 1:7 85.71% 88636W270 88636W189 Nasdaq 03/23/26 RKLZ Defiance Daily Target 2X Short RKLB ETF 1:8 87.50% 88636V827 88636W171 Nasdaq 03/23/26 OSCX Defiance Daily Target 2X Long OSCR ETF 1:4 75% 88636W734 88636W122 Nasdaq 03/23/26 STSM Defiance Daily Target 2X Short TSM ETF 1:3 66.67% 88636W437 88636W163 NYSE 03/23/26 OKLS Defiance Daily Target 2X Short OKLO ETF 1:3 66.67% 88636W460 88636W155 NYSE 03/23/26 AVXX Defiance Daily Target 2X Long AVAV ETF 1:3 66.67% 88636W791 88636W114 Nasdaq 03/23/26 QPUX Defiance 2X Daily Long Pure Quantum ETF 1:3 66.67% 88636V405 88636W130 Nasdaq 03/23/26 QBTZ Defiance Daily Target 2X Short QBTS ETF 1:3 66.67% 88636V645 88636W148 Nasdaq 03/23/26



*Due to DTC processing limitations, two corporate actions cannot occur in the same week. As a result, MST will not declare a distribution for the week of March 16 (Declaration date: 3/17; Ex-Date and Record Date: 3/18; Payable Date: 3/19), and the distribution rate for that week will be $0.00.

The regular weekly distribution schedule will resume the following week of March 23 (Declaration date: 3/24; Ex-Date and Record Date: 3/25; Payable Date: 3/26), and that distribution will include the amount that would have been distributed the prior week.

After the reverse stock splits, shareholders will receive one share for the number of shares indicated in the applicable ratio. For example, a 1-for-4 split means every four pre-split shares will be combined into one post-split share.

The total market value of each investor's holdings will remain unchanged immediately following the reverse split, as the share price will adjust proportionally to reflect the reduced number of shares.

No action is required by current shareholders. The Depository Trust Company (“DTC”) will handle the splits automatically, and updated share balances will appear in shareholder accounts following the effective dates.

Fractional Shares and Tax Implications

The reverse split may result in some shareholders being entitled to fractional shares. Shareholders with fractional shares may receive cash compensation equivalent to the value of the fraction, subject to the policies of their broker. This redemption may have tax implications, and shareholders are advised to consult their tax advisors for personalized guidance. There will be no transaction fee for redeeming fractional shares.

