Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Planisware - Statement Of Own Shares Dealings - 2 March To 6 March 2026


2026-03-12 01:01:18
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Statement of own shares dealings

Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres

Name and address of the Company: Planisware SA
Dénomination sociale de l'émetteur: 200 avenue de Paris
92320 Châtillon
France
(ISIN code: FR001400PFU4)

Issuer's
name
Nom de l'émetteur		 Issuer's identifying code
Code Identifiant de l'émetteur		 Date of transaction
Jour de la transaction		 Identifying code of financial instrument
Code identifiant de l'instrument financier		 Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
Volume total journalier (en nombre d'actions)		 Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares
Volume total journalier (en nombre d'actions)		 Market (MIC code)
Marché
PLANISWARE SA PLNW 04/03/2026 FR001400PFU4 10,000 16.2600 € XPAR
PLANISWARE SA PLNW 05/03/2026 FR001400PFU4 10,000 16.1000 € XPAR
PLANISWARE SA PLNW 06/03/2026 FR001400PFU4 10,000 16.6600 € XPAR
TOTAL 30,000 16.3400 €


Attachment

  • 20260312 - Planisware - Statement of own shares dealings

MENAFN12032026004107003653ID1110853756



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search