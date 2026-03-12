403
Planisware - Statement Of Own Shares Dealings - 2 March To 6 March 2026
| Issuer's
name
Nom de l'émetteur
| Issuer's identifying code
Code Identifiant de l'émetteur
| Date of transaction
Jour de la transaction
| Identifying code of financial instrument
Code identifiant de l'instrument financier
| Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
Volume total journalier (en nombre d'actions)
| Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares
| Market (MIC code)
Marché
|PLANISWARE SA
|PLNW
|04/03/2026
|FR001400PFU4
|10,000
|16.2600 €
|XPAR
|PLANISWARE SA
|PLNW
|05/03/2026
|FR001400PFU4
|10,000
|16.1000 €
|XPAR
|PLANISWARE SA
|PLNW
|06/03/2026
|FR001400PFU4
|10,000
|16.6600 €
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|30,000
|16.3400 €
