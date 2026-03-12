Union Members Ratify Collective Bargaining Agreement At HII's Ingalls Shipbuilding

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PASCAGOULA, Miss., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) announced today that all five collective bargaining units at its Ingalls Shipbuilding division have ratified new collective bargaining agreements, securing an immediate 18 percent or higher base wage increase for union-represented shipbuilders. This is the largest single wage increase in Ingalls Shipbuilding history and will extend the contract through March 8, 2031.

The Ingalls Shipbuilding Collective Bargaining Agreement, for union-represented shipbuilders, provides historic wage growth of 35 to 47 percent through 2031. Shipbuilding leadership anticipates this will improve recruitment and attrition that will enable accelerated throughput.

“This agreement strengthens our partnership with our represented shipbuilders and affirms our commitment to providing competitive wages and stability for our workforce,” said Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Blanchette.“The dedication and expertise of our Ingalls shipbuilders are essential to meeting the U.S. Navy's growing demand for more ships, and together we will continue advancing our mission to build the most capable ships that protect and serve our nation's warfighters.”

This historic wage increase reflects the essential role Ingalls shipbuilders and their families play in delivering the most capable ships in the world and provides meaningful wage growth, long-term stability and certainty for our shipbuilding community.

A photo accompanying this release is available at: .

Negotiations between company leadership and union representatives concluded on February 12, 2026, with both parties reaching consensus on contract proposals to bring forward for a vote. Ratification followed votes by members of the Pascagoula Metal Trades Council (PMTC), International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), Office and Professional Employees International Union (OPEIU), International Association of Machinists (IAM), and the United Federation of Special Police and Security Officers (UFSPSC).

To learn more about careers at HII's Ingalls Shipbuilding division, visit .

About HII

HII is America's largest shipbuilder, delivering the world's most powerful ships and all-domain mission technologies, including unmanned systems, to U.S. and allied defense customers. HII is the largest producer of unmanned underwater vehicles for the U.S. Navy and the world.

With a more than 140-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII builds and integrates defense capabilities extending from the core fleet to C6ISR, AI/ML, EW and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII's workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

HII on the web:

HII on Facebook:

HII on X:

HII on Instagram:

HII on LinkedIn:



Contact:

Kimberly Aguillard

...

(228) 355-5663

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

MENAFN12032026004107003653ID1110853689