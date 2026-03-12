Andhra Pradesh Achieves All-Time Record Power Generation

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, March 12 (IANS) The Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation on Thursday achieved a historic milestone by recording 6,160 MW of power generation and 5,730 MW ex-bus generation, the highest-ever since its inception.

State Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar congratulated the Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation (APGENCO) & Andhra Pradesh Power Development Company Limited (APCPDCL) for achieving an all-time record power generation.

In a statement, he appreciated the power utilities and wished them to continue the same efforts.

He emphasised that maintaining high levels of power generation is crucial to meet the increasing electricity demand during the summer season and to ensure an uninterrupted power supply to domestic, industrial, and commercial consumers.

He stated the government is also well prepared to meet the future electricity demand of the state.

The minister had a virtual review with the in-charge MD APGENCO & CMD APCPDCL, P. Pulla Reddy and Directors of APGENCO, M Sujaya Kumar, P Ashok Kumar Reddy, and V. Usha, APPDCL Director K. Srinivasa Rao, and CEs of APGENCO on Thursday.

He also directed the power utilities to remain fully prepared for the summer season, especially considering the possible impact of El Niño conditions, and emphasised that all necessary measures should be taken to ensure uninterrupted and reliable power supply to consumers across the state.

He further added that the state power utilities successfully met the record power demand while maintaining stable transmission operations, and the achievement of record generation, along with meeting peak demand, is a positive indicator for the state's economic growth and development.

The minister said that this achievement reflects the dedicated efforts, technical expertise, and coordinated functioning of engineers, employees, station heads, and their teams, who have been working around the clock to ensure reliable power generation and meet the growing electricity demand across Andhra Pradesh.

He directed that the Energy Department and power utilities should closely monitor demand trends, maximise available generation, and make advance arrangements to ensure an uninterrupted power supply throughout the summer season.