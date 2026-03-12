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Association Of Clinical Research Professionals Launches Research Rising For Clinical Trials Day


2026-03-12 10:16:05
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Annual campaign honors the people who power clinical research and medical progress, with industry partners joining in support

Washington, DC, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Attachments

  • Research Rising Campaign Visual 300x250
  • Research Rising Campaign Visual 630x251
CONTACT: Lisa Townsend Association of Clinical Research Professionals (ACRP) 7032536284...

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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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