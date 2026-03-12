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AMMWEC Attends DC Mayoral Iftar
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / --
The American Muslim & Multifaith Women's Empowerment Council (AMMWEC) participated in the Mayoral Interfaith Iftar in Washington, DC, continuing its mission of bringing together diverse faith communities during the holy month of Ramadan.
Representatives from AMMWEC joined pastors, rabbis, and imams in an evening of interfaith reflection and dialogue, highlighting the shared values of compassion, service, and unity that connect people of all faith traditions.
A meaningful moment of the gathering came when guests from different religious backgrounds respectfully observed the Muslim congregational prayer, giving many attendees the opportunity to witness and better understand the Islamic tradition of worship.
The evening concluded with the traditional breaking of the fast and a shared Ramadan meal, where AMMWEC leaders engaged with civic leaders, diplomats, clergy, and community members to strengthen interfaith partnerships and promote peaceful coexistence.
Through participation in events like the Mayor's Interfaith Iftar, AMMWEC continues its work of building bridges across faith communities and strengthening the spirit of unity and understanding in American society.
The American Muslim & Multifaith Women's Empowerment Council (AMMWEC) participated in the Mayoral Interfaith Iftar in Washington, DC, continuing its mission of bringing together diverse faith communities during the holy month of Ramadan.
Representatives from AMMWEC joined pastors, rabbis, and imams in an evening of interfaith reflection and dialogue, highlighting the shared values of compassion, service, and unity that connect people of all faith traditions.
A meaningful moment of the gathering came when guests from different religious backgrounds respectfully observed the Muslim congregational prayer, giving many attendees the opportunity to witness and better understand the Islamic tradition of worship.
The evening concluded with the traditional breaking of the fast and a shared Ramadan meal, where AMMWEC leaders engaged with civic leaders, diplomats, clergy, and community members to strengthen interfaith partnerships and promote peaceful coexistence.
Through participation in events like the Mayor's Interfaith Iftar, AMMWEC continues its work of building bridges across faith communities and strengthening the spirit of unity and understanding in American society.
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