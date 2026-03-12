AI And Jobs: Anthropic Study Identifies Which Jobs Face AI Risk - And Which Remain Largely Safe
Anthropic's research seeks to monitor AI's impact early, identifying potential risks before major changes occur, allowing policymakers and businesses to respond proactively.
To support this, they developed a metric called observed exposure, which measures how susceptible different jobs are to AI disruption.Jobs least exposed to AI
Certain roles are difficult for AI to replace because they involve:
-Hands-on human work
-Critical thinking and judgment
-Emergency decision-making
-Care for vulnerable people
-Emotional intelligence
-Adapting to unpredictable conditions
The occupations with minimal blue or red coverage in Anthropic's research are the safest from AI.Characteristics of high-risk jobs
Jobs most at risk of AI disruption tend to:
-Be repetitive and routine
-Be knowledge-based and document-driven (often white-collar)
-Depend heavily on computers and softwareAlso Read | Claude beats ChatGPT and Gemini with a sensible solution to real life problem Eight job categories least at risk
Based on Anthropic 's findings, the following job categories are least affected by AI, most of which are blue-collar roles:
-Construction workers
Examples: Carpenter, Electrician, Plumber
-Installation and repair technicians
Examples: HVAC Technician, Elevator Installer/Repairer, Radiology Technician, Solar Panel Installer/Repairer
-Agriculture workers
Examples: Equipment Operator, Crop Manager/Farmer, Irrigation Technician
-Production workers
Examples: Quality Control Manager, Production Operations Manager
-Transportation workers
Examples: Truck Driver, Bus Driver, Delivery Driver, Freight Logistics Manager
-Grounds maintenance workers
Examples: Landscaper/Horticulturalist, Golf Course Maintenance Worker
-Personal care workers
Examples: Home Health Aide, Personal Care Assistant/Nurse, Disability Support Worker, Childcare Provider, Social Worker
-Food and serving workers
Examples: Bartender, Barista, Catering Staff, ChefWhy these jobs are safer
-They require hands-on skills that AI cannot replicate.
-They depend on human judgment and emotional intelligence.
-Many involve dynamic environments where AI cannot reliably operate.
Jobs in these eight categories are less likely to be fully automated now or in the near future.Also Read | Experts see India as a potential growth market if US shuns Anthropic Key Takeaways
- Hands-on skills and emotional intelligence protect certain jobs from AI. Jobs that involve critical thinking and human interaction remain safer from automation. Understanding AI's impact allows workers and policymakers to strategize for the future.
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