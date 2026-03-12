SSU Conducts Investigation In Lviv City Council

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Lviv City Council reported this on Telegram.

“Today, March 12, the Security Service of Ukraine is conducting an investigation into circumstances that may be related to the reservation of conscripts [a procedure for granting deferments from conscription],” the statement said.

It is specified that the investigation is being conducted in one of the departments of the city council.

“The city will fully cooperate with law enforcement agencies to establish all the circumstances of the case and ensure a fair investigation,” the city council assured.

SSU shows exclusive footage of new prisoner exchange

As reported by Ukrinform, law enforcement officers foile employees of the regional branch of Ukrzaliznytsia and the deputy head of one of the departments of the State Emergency Service in the Ivano-Frankivsk region, who demanded bribes to secure employment in a position that would allow somebody to defer mobilization.

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