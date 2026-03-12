Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
SSU Conducts Investigation In Lviv City Council

SSU Conducts Investigation In Lviv City Council


2026-03-12 08:10:12
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Lviv City Council reported this on Telegram.

“Today, March 12, the Security Service of Ukraine is conducting an investigation into circumstances that may be related to the reservation of conscripts [a procedure for granting deferments from conscription],” the statement said.

It is specified that the investigation is being conducted in one of the departments of the city council.

“The city will fully cooperate with law enforcement agencies to establish all the circumstances of the case and ensure a fair investigation,” the city council assured.

Read also: SSU shows exclusive footage of new prisoner exchange

As reported by Ukrinform, law enforcement officers foile employees of the regional branch of Ukrzaliznytsia and the deputy head of one of the departments of the State Emergency Service in the Ivano-Frankivsk region, who demanded bribes to secure employment in a position that would allow somebody to defer mobilization.

Illustrative photo

MENAFN12032026000193011044ID1110852311



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search