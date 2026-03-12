SSU Strikes One Of Largest Oil Hubs In Southern Russia In Tikhoretsk, Source Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported to Ukrinform by a source in the SSU.

“A hit on the facility was recorded, after which a large-scale fire broke out,” the source said.

The Russian authorities confirmed the attack on the oil pumping station and reported that 26 pieces of equipment were used to extinguish the fire.

The Tikhoretsk oil hub is one of the largest oil transshipment points in southern Russia. It is home to a large oil depot and terminal, which are important for the logistics of Russian fuel and petroleum products.

"In early March, the SSU, together with the Defense Forces, successfully carried out an operation on the oil infrastructure of the port of Novorossiysk. Today's strike on the Tikhoretsk oil hub, which is the only supply line for petroleum products to Novorossiysk, was a significant blow to the enemy's oil logistics. Such systematic special operations by the SSU create supply disruptions, complicate the transportation of petroleum products to ports, and force the enemy to change its logistics routes. Taken together, this weakens both Russia's military capabilities and its economic ability to wage war," said a source in the SSU.

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As reported by Ukrinform, on Thursday, March 12, following a drone attack, a fire broke out at an oil depot in the Tikhoretk district of the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation.

According to the regional operational headquarters, the fire covers a total area of 150 square meters. The head of the Tikhoretsk district reported that during the drone attack in Tikhoretsk, a fire broke out at the oil refinery. Eighty-three people and 26 pieces of equipment are involved in extinguishing the fire.