19 Property Dealing Offices Closed In Kabul Over Violations

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has closed 19 property dealing offices in Kabul last month due to violations and illegal activities.

In a statement, the MoJ said the oversight board of the Directorate of Transaction Guidance and Petition Writers monitored and inspected 149 property dealing offices in Kabul during the same period.

The statement added that as a result of these inspections, 19 offices were shut down for illegal activities.

Operational issues were also identified in other offices, and the property dealers concerned were advised on resolving problems and complying with legal requirements.

The ministry stated that during the past month, the Directorate issued new licences to 90 applicants and renewed licences for 59 other offices.

According to the ministry, around 135 transaction office operators participated in training programmes on mediation principles and proper transaction procedures, and were provided with the necessary guidance.

hz/sa