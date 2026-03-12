Costa Rica Telecom Operators Intelligence Report 2026: Near-Term Opportunities, Competitive Dynamics, And Evolution Of Demand By Service Type And Technology/Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key market opportunities in Costa Rica's telecom sector include the expansion of 5G, boosting mobile broadband and IoT deployment. Fixed broadband growth is driven by rising fiber subscriptions. Mobile data revenue is set to increase due to higher smartphone penetration and demand for data-rich plans.

Dublin, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Costa Rica Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Costa Rica today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2029. Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV markets, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.

The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:



Demographic and macroeconomic context in Costa Rica.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, DTT migration, IoT regulations, etc.

Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets. Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Key Highlights



5G will be an important enabler, improving mobile broadband performance and supporting advanced use cases, such as large-scale IoT deployments. Fixed broadband revenue will grow from $419.6 million in 2024 to $493.9 million in 2029, at a 3.3% CAGR, supported by rising fiber (FTTH/B) subscriptions and sustained demand for high-speed broadband among both households and businesses.

Report Scope



Total telecom and pay-TV service revenue in Costa Rica will grow from $1.7 billion in 2024 to $1.9 billion in 2029, at a 2.1% CAGR, driven by fixed and mobile broadband as the user base and demand for mobile and high-speed data increases. Mobile data revenue will increase from $596.9 million in 2024 to $970.4 million in 2029, at a 10.2% CAGR, supported by growth in mobile broadband subscriptions, smartphone penetration, and adoption of plans with larger data allowances.

Reasons to Buy



This Country Intelligence Report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of Costa Rica's telecommunications markets, service providers and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

Accompanying the analyst's Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in Costa Rica's mobile communications, fixed telephony, broadband markets, including the evolution of service provider market shares.

With more than 20 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in Costa Rica's telecommunications markets. The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help operators, equipment vendors and other telecom industry players succeed in the challenging telecommunications market in Costa Rica.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Highlights

2. Operating Environment

3. Telecom Services Market Outlook

4. Mobile Services Market

5. Fixed Services Market

7. Pay-TV Services Market

7. Competitive Landscape and Company Snapshots



Grupo ICE (Kolbi)

Liberty Costa Rica

Claro Costa Rica

Tigo Costa Rica

Telecable

Sky Costa Rica Cable Vision

For more information about this report visit

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