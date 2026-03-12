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UN Security Council Fails to Pass Resolution on Middle East Loss of Life

UN Security Council Fails to Pass Resolution on Middle East Loss of Life


2026-03-12 02:35:19
(MENAFN) The UN Security Council on Wednesday did not adopt a Russian-drafted resolution mourning the "tragic loss of life throughout the ongoing hostilities" in the Middle East, according to reports.

The draft resolution received support from four member states—Russia, China, Somalia, and Pakistan. The United States and Latvia voted against it, while nine countries abstained, including the United Kingdom, France, Bahrain, Colombia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Denmark, Greece, Liberia, and Panama.

The proposal expressed "deep concern over the current military escalation in the Middle East and beyond" and formally mourned the civilian losses caused by the conflict. While it did not single out any country, the resolution called for an immediate halt to all military operations in the region and condemned "all attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure."

Russia’s UN ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, strongly criticized the vote outcome, describing it as “surreal” and “a disgrace.” He accused opponents of acting out of short-term political interests, bloc loyalty, and fear of displeasing allies, saying the decision undermined the "authority of the Council."

Responding, US envoy to the UN Mike Waltz argued that "the Russian Federation knew it did not have the votes to adopt its resolution today, yet it insisted on proceeding to a vote," according to reports.

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