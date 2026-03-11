Standard Chartered Issues Statement In Response To Evacuation Notice At Dubai Office
- By: Waheed Abbas
[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid US-Israel-Iran war for the latest regional developments.]
Standard Chartered Bank on Wednesday said it has extended its work-from-home policy to its Dubai office.Recommended For You Fire breaks out in Abu Dhabi's Ruwais Industrial Complex after drone attack
“Our focus is the safety and well-being of our colleagues. With this in mind, we are maintaining normal service under work-from-home arrangements in the Middle East. Contrary to some media reporting, these arrangements were recently extended in Dubai,” the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.
The decision comes in the wake of the ongoing regional military conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran. Tehran has been targeting the Gulf countries with drones and missiles in response to the US-Israel attacks.
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Earlier on Wednesday, Reuters reported that the Iranian military said it was planning to hit economic targets, banks in the region, after strikes on the Iranian bank.
The Standard Chartered response also comes in the wake of reports circulating about Citibank asking employees to evacuate its Dubai offices.
The UK-headquartered lender said it continues“to monitor developments closely.”
It said:“The UAE and our other Middle East markets remain an important part of our global network, through which we continue to support clients navigating a complex and fast-moving environment.”ALSO READ
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