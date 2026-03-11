Qatar Participates In Extraordinary GCC Meeting On Consular Affairs

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar participated in an extraordinary meeting of Their Excellencies deputy ministers of foreign affairs responsible for consular affairs in the member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), along with officials from the GCC General Secretariat.

During the meeting held virtually, the State of Qatar was represented at the meeting by HE Director of the Consular Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Subaiey.

Participants discussed the consular procedures in place, mechanisms for providing joint consular support to GCC citizens within member states and in countries where some GCC states do not maintain diplomatic missions, as well as coordination on GCC consular affairs. (QNA)