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DATA Communications Management Corp. Reports 2025 Financial Results


2026-03-11 07:05:00
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) DATA Communications Management Corp. Reports 2025 Financial Results

March 11, 2026 6:02 PM EDT | Source: DATA Communications Management Corp.

FISCAL 2025 SUMMARY

    Revenues of $450.4 million in 2025 were down 6.2%, or $29.6 million vs. $480.0 million in 2024 SG&A expenses of $79.8 million and 17.7% of revenues, were 8.9% lower, vs. $87.6 million or 18.2% of revenues in 2024 Adjusted EBITDA1 of $60.4 million and 13.4% of revenues compared to $63.9 million and 13.3% of revenues in 2024 Net income of $9.3 million, vs. $3.6 million in 2024 and Adjusted Net Income1 of $9.9 million, vs. $11.3 million in 2024 Basic earnings per share of $0.17 (diluted EPS of $0.16), compared to $0.06 in 2024 (diluted EPS of $0.06) Free cash flow1of $13.4 million, up 144.7%, or $7.9 million vs. $5.5 million in 2024 Net debt1 at year-end of $77.1 million, down 2.2%, or $1.8 million vs. $78.9 million in 2024 Returned $17.6 million of capital to shareholders, including $16.6 million in total dividends paid and $1.0 million of common shares repurchased

Brampton, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2026) - DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSX: DCM) (OTCQX: DCMDF) ("DCM" or the "Company"), a leading Canadian provider of print and digital solutions that help simplify complex marketing communications and workflow, today reported fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 financial results.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"While challenging market conditions and revenue headwinds persisted throughout 2025, our focus remained squarely on controlling what we can control - protecting margins, strengthening cash flow, and maintaining balance sheet discipline. That focus is evident in our full-year 2025 results. Free cash flow1 increased meaningfully compared to 2024, reflecting disciplined management of SG&A expenses and lower capital expenditures. We also reduced debt while initiating capital returns to shareholders, underscoring our confidence in DCM's growth potential and our ability to generate strong free cash flow going forward," said Richard Kellam, President & CEO of DCM.

"While still early in the year, we are seeing some initial signs of stabilization in overall business conditions including with the expected resolution of the Canada Post labour dispute which we anticipate will increase direct mail volumes and other postal applications across our client base. Our new business development activity remains solid, and we are well positioned to benefit as market conditions improve," added Kellam.

"We continue to closely monitor developments in the external environment including the potential for cross-border tariff actions and continued trade policy volatility and we remain prepared to respond as needed. With a strong balance sheet and disciplined cost management, we are well positioned to navigate continued uncertainty."

FOURTH QUARTER 2025 RESULTS COMPARED TO 2024

    Revenues of $107.5 million in the fourth quarter vs. $116.2 million in Q4 2024 SG&A expenses decreased to $18.2 million vs. $19.7 million in the prior year quarter Adjusted EBITDA1 of $12.8 million (11.9% of revenues) vs. $15.8 million (13.6% of revenues) in Q4 2024 Company repurchased 218,200 common shares during the quarter

During the fourth quarter, DCM launched contentcloud, the Company's enhanced Digital Asset Management ("DAM") platform powered by artificial intelligence ("AI"). contentcloud builds on DCM's first-generation DAM platform, ASMBL, launched in 2024, and features key enhancements including expanded AI capabilities, a connected ecosystem, an enhanced user interface and stronger security protocols. contentcloud further advances DCM's commitment to being at the forefront of digital innovation and helping organizations of all sizes harness the full potential of their digital assets.

Also, during the quarter, the Company achieved a new sustainability milestone having planted over three million trees in certified reforestation projects through our innovative partnership with PrintReleaf.

2026 PRIORITIES

DCM has established the following strategic priorities for 2026.

    Maintain a high revenue retention rate and execute on new business development. Improve gross margin through business mix, operational efficiencies and digital acceleration. Generate strong cash flow for continued capital returns and debt repayment. Leverage the current market environment to be opportunistic on M&A.

Q4 AND FISCAL 2025 EARNINGS CALL DETAILS

The Company will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. EST

Mr. Kellam and James Lorimer, CFO, will present the fourth quarter and fiscal 2025 results followed by a live Q&A.

Register for the webcast prior to the start of the event: Microsoft Virtual Events Powered by Teams

All attendees must register for the webinar prior to the call. Please complete the phone field in the form at the above link (prior to the start of the event) if you wish to dial in.

The Company's full results will be posted on its Investor Relations page and on SEDAR+.

Footnotes:
1 Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues, Adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted net income (loss) as percentage of revenues, Net debt, Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA and Free cash flow are non-IFRS Accounting Standards measures. For a description of the composition of these and other non-IFRS Accounting Standards measures used in this press release, and a reconciliation to their most comparable IFRS Accounting Standards measure, where applicable, see the information under the heading "Non-IFRS Accounting Standards Measures", the information set forth on Table 2 and Table 3 herein, and our most recent Management Discussion & Analysis filed on SEDAR+.

TABLE 1 The following table sets out selected historical consolidated financial information for the periods noted.

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts, unaudited)
October 1 to December 31, 2025
October 1 to December 31, 2024
January 1 to December 31, 2025

January 1 to December 31, 2024













Revenues $ 107,518
$ 116,225
$ 450,358
$ 479,956









Gross profit
25,285

30,413

116,684

130,067









Gross profit, as a percentage of revenues
23.5 %
26.2 %
25.9 %
27.1 %







Selling, general and administration and research and development expenses
19,362

20,732

84,352

92,408
As a percentage of revenues
18.0 %
17.8 %
18.7 %
19.3 %







Adjusted EBITDA
12,790

15,788

60,352

63,908
As a percentage of revenues
11.9 %
13.6 %
13.4 %
13.3 %







Net income (loss) for the period
(634 )
699

9,252

3,570









Adjusted net income
729

2,574

9,936

11,325
As a percentage of revenues
0.7 %
2.2 %
2.2 %
2.4 %







Basic earnings (loss) per share $ (0.01 ) $ 0.01
$ 0.17
$ 0.06
Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.01 ) $ 0.01
$ 0.16
$ 0.06
Adjusted net income per share, basic $ 0.01
$ 0.05
$ 0.18
$ 0.21
Adjusted net income per share, diluted $ 0.01
$ 0.04
$ 0.18
$ 0.20
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic
55,037,637

55,308,952

55,220,741

55,222,122
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted
56,429,403

57,481,819

56,775,082

57,731,674

TABLE 2 The following table provides reconciliations of net income to EBITDA and of net income to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods noted.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, unaudited)
October 1 to December 31, 2025
October 1 to December 31, 2024
January 1 to December 31, 2025
January 1 to December 31, 2024
Net income (loss) for the period $ (634 ) $ 699
$ 9,252
$ 3,570









Interest expense, net
4,982

5,291

20,281

21,483
Debt modification gain
-

-

(762 )
-
Amortization of transaction costs
111

140

493

560
Current income tax expense
426

333

5,133

2,338
Deferred income tax expense (recovery)
(894 )
710

(2,982 )
(664 )
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
1,730

1,062

6,909

6,200
Amortization of intangible assets
305

495

1,342

2,011
Depreciation of the ROU Asset
4,937

4,550

19,769

18,038
EBITDA $ 10,963
$ 13,280
$ 59,435
$ 53,536
Acquisition and integration costs
-

6,170

-

8,773
Restructuring expenses
622

1,032

935

4,378
Net fair value (gains) losses on financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss
1,205

(2,194 )
(18 )
(279 )
Other gains
-

(2,500 )
-

(2,500 )
Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,790
$ 15,788
$ 60,352
$ 63,908

TABLE 3 The following table provides reconciliations of net income (loss) to Adjusted net income and a presentation of Adjusted net income per share for the periods noted.

Adjusted net income reconciliation

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts, unaudited)
October 1 to December 31, 2025
October 1 to December 31, 2024

January 1 to December 31, 2025
January 1 to December 31, 2024
Net income (loss) for the period $ (634 ) $ 699
$ 9,252
$ 3,570









Acquisition and integration costs
-

6,170

-

8,773
Restructuring expenses
622

1,032

935

4,378
Net fair value (gains) losses on financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss
1,205

(2,194 )
(18 )
(279 )
Other gains
-

(2,500 )
-

(2,500 )
Tax effect of the above adjustments
(464 )
(633 )
(233 )
(2,617 )
Adjusted net income $ 729
$ 2,574
$ 9,936
$ 11,325









Adjusted net income per share, basic $ 0.01
$ 0.05
$ 0.18
$ 0.21
Adjusted net income per share, diluted $ 0.01
$ 0.04
$ 0.18
$ 0.20
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic
55,037,637

55,308,952

55,220,741

55,222,122
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted
56,429,403

57,481,819

56,775,082

57,731,674

About DATA Communications Management Corp.

DCM is a leading Canadian tech-enabled provider of print and digital solutions that help simplify complex marketing communications and operations workflow. DCM serves over 2,500 clients including 70 of the 100 largest Canadian corporations and leading government agencies. Our core strength lies in delivering individualized services to our clients that simplify their communications, including customized printing, highly personalized marketing communications, campaign management, digital signage, and digital asset management. From omnichannel marketing campaigns to large-scale print and digital workflows, our goal is to make complex tasks surprisingly simple, allowing our clients to focus on what they do best.

Additional information relating to DATA Communications Management Corp. is available on , and in the disclosure documents filed by DATA Communications Management Corp. on SEDAR+ at .

For further information, contact

Mr. Richard Kellam Mr. James E. Lorimer
President and Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer
DATA Communications Management Corp. DATA Communications Management Corp.
Tel: (905) 791-3151 Tel: (905) 791-3151

 ...

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking" statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, objectives or achievements of DCM, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, objectives or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as "may," "would," "could," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," "plan," and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect DCM's current views regarding future events and operating performance, are based on information currently available to DCM, and speak only as of the date of this press release.

These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. They should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such performance or results will be achieved. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance, objectives or achievements of DCM to be materially different from any future results, performance, objectives or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We caution readers of this press release not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements since a number of factors could cause actual future results, conditions, actions, or events to differ materially from the targets, expectations, estimates or intentions expressed in these forward-looking statements.

The principal factors, assumptions and risks that DCM made or took into account in the preparation of these forward-looking statements and which could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are described in further detail in our most recent annual and interim Management Discussion and Analysis filed on SEDAR+, and include but are not limited to the following: industry conditions are influenced by numerous factors over which the Company has no control, including: declines in print consumption; labour disruptions at suppliers and customers, including Canada Post; the impact of tariffs and responses thereto (including by governments, trade partners and customers), which may include, without limitation, retaliatory tariffs, export taxes, restrictions on exports to the U.S. or other measures, increases in our input costs, and the effect of governmental regulations and policies in general; our ability to achieve and meet our revenue, profitability, free cash flow and debt reduction targets for 2026 and in the future; while we have received consents from our lenders for the declaration and payment of the special dividend in 2025 and regular recurring dividend, including the exclusion of the special dividend from our fixed charge coverage ratios, our financial leverage may increase, and there is no guarantee that we will pay such dividends in the future; and, our ability to comply with our financial and other covenants under our credit facilities, which may preclude us from paying future dividends if our outlook and future financial liquidity changes.

Additional factors are discussed elsewhere in this press release and under the headings "Liquidity and capital resources" and "Risks and Uncertainties" in DCM's Management Discussion and Analysis and in DCM's other publicly available disclosure documents, as filed by DCM on SEDAR+.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this press release as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated, or expected. Unless required by applicable securities law, DCM does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

NON-IFRS ACCOUNTING STANDARDS MEASURES

NON-IFRS ACCOUNTING STANDARDS AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release includes certain non-IFRS Accounting Standards measures, ratios and other financial measures as supplementary information. This supplementary information does not represent earnings measures recognized by IFRS Accounting Standards and does not have any standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS Accounting Standards. Therefore, these non-IFRS Accounting Standards measures, ratios and other financial measures are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Investors are cautioned that this supplementary information should not be construed as alternatives to net income (loss) determined in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards as an indicator of DCM's performance. Definitions of such supplementary information, together with a reconciliation of net income (loss) to such supplementary financial measures, can be found in our most recent annual and interim Management Discussion and Analysis and filed on SEDAR+ at .

Consolidated statements of financial position

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, unaudited)
December 31, 2025
$

December 31, 2024
$





Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,941
$ 6,773
Trade receivables
95,745

103,445
Inventories
19,272

23,843
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
4,899

5,989
Income taxes receivable
245

3,432


122,102

143,482
Non-current assets



Other non-current assets
2,068

9,104
Deferred income tax assets
9,180

8,224
Property, plant and equipment
32,045

34,812
Right-of-use assets
158,452

162,510
Pension assets
4,269

3,142
Intangible assets
7,072

8,282
Goodwill
22,747

22,747

$ 357,935
$ 392,303





Liabilities



Current liabilities



Bank overdraft
-

880
Trade payables and accrued liabilities $ 43,822
$ 59,890
Current portion of credit facilities
11,856

15,175
Current portion of lease liabilities
12,228

10,525
Provisions
2,350

8,016
Deferred revenue
3,918

6,199


74,174

100,685
Non-current liabilities



Provisions
215

1,279
Credit facilities
65,470

68,515
Lease liabilities
163,982

158,603
Deferred income tax liabilities
-

60
Pension obligations
11,862

18,354
Other post-employment benefit plans
1,268

1,409
Asset retirement obligations
3,548

3,438

$ 320,519
$ 352,343





Equity



Shareholders' equity



Shares $ 284,206
$ 284,592
Warrants
-

219
Contributed surplus
2,806

3,078
Translation Reserve
192

307
Deficit
(249,788 )
(248,236 )

 $ 37,416
$ 39,960

$ 357,935
$ 392,303

Consolidated statements of operations

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts, unaudited)
For the three months ended December 31, 2025
$

For the three months ended December 31, 2024
$










Revenues $ 107,518
$ 116,225





Cost of revenues
82,233

85,812





Gross profit
25,285

30,413





Expenses



Selling, commissions and expenses
9,467

9,140
General and administration expenses
8,743

10,517
Research and development expenses
1,152

1,075
Restructuring expenses
622

1,032
Acquisition and integration costs
-

6,170
Net fair value (gains) losses on financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss
1,205

(2,194 )
Other gains
-

(2,500 )
21,189

23,240





Income before finance costs and income taxes
4,096

7,173





Finance costs



Interest expense on long term debt and pensions, net
1,690

2,037
Interest expense on lease liabilities
3,292

3,254
Debt modification loss
105

-
Amortization of transaction costs
111

140


5,198

5,431





(Loss) income before income taxes
(1,102 )
1,742





Income tax expense (recovery)



Current
426

333
Deferred
(894 )
710


(468 )
1,043





Net (loss) Income for the period $ (634 ) $ 699

Consolidated statements of operations

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts, unaudited)
For the year
ended
December 31, 2025
$

For the year ended
December 31, 2024
$














Revenues $ 450,358
$ 479,956





Cost of revenues
333,674

349,889





Gross profit
116,684

130,067





Expenses



Selling, commissions and expenses
39,422

40,112
General and administration expenses
40,337

47,467
Research and development expenses
4,593

4,829
Restructuring expenses
935

4,378
Acquisition and integration costs
-

8,773
Net fair value (gains) losses on financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss
(18 )
(279 )
Other gains
-

(2,500 )
85,269

102,780





Income before finance costs and income taxes
31,415

27,287





Finance costs



Interest expense on long term debt and pensions, net
7,141

8,950
Interest expense on lease liabilities
13,140

12,533
Debt modification gain
(762 )
-
Amortization of transaction costs
493

560


20,012

22,043





Income before income taxes
11,403

5,244





Income tax expense (recovery)



Current
5,133

2,338
Deferred
(2,982 )
(664 )
2,151

1,674





Net income for the period $ 9,252
$ 3,570





Other comprehensive income:



Items that may be reclassified subsequently to net income



Foreign currency translation
(115 )
130


(115 )
130
Items that will not be reclassified to net income



Re-measurements of pension and other post-employment benefit obligations
7,741

8,983
Taxes related to pension and other post-employment benefit adjustment above
(1,966 )
(2,284 )
5,775

6,699





Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax $ 5,660
$ 6,829





Comprehensive income for the period $ 14,912
$ 10,399





Basic earnings per share $ 0.17
$ 0.06





Diluted earnings per share $ 0.16
$ 0.06

Consolidated statements of cash flows

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, unaudited)
For the year ended
December 31, 2025
$

For the year ended
December 31,
2024
$














Cash provided by (used in)












Operating activities





Net income for the year $ 9,252
$ 3,570
Items not affecting cash



Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
6,909

6,200
Amortization of intangible assets
1,342

2,011
Depreciation of right-of-use-assets
19,769

18,038
Share-based compensation expense
89

460
Net fair value (gains) losses on financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss
(18 )
(279 )
Pension expense
1,484

1,040
(Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
83

911
Loss on disposal of sale and leaseback
-

(11 )
Provisions
935

4,378
Debt modification gain
(762 )
-
Amortization of transaction costs, net of debt extinguishment gain
493

560
Accretion of asset retirement obligation, net of reversals
104

(114 )
Other post-employment benefit plans expense
184

(1,904 )
Right-of-use assets impairment
-

445
Intangible assets impairment
-

1,072
Income tax expense (recovery)
2,151

1,674
Changes in non cash working capital
(5,661 )
3,721
Employee incentive bonus accruals
-

(108 )
Contributions made to pension plans
(1,297 )
(1,281 )
Contributions made to other post-employment benefit plans
(390 )
(281 )
Provisions paid
(7,665 )
(12,002 )
Income taxes paid
(1,946 )
(3,360 )
Total cash generated from operating activities
25,056

24,740





Investing activities



Acquisition of Zavy, net of cash acquired
-

(363 )
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(4,228 )
(12,307 )
Proceeds on sale and leaseback transactions
6,694

11,536
Purchase of intangible assets
(132 )
(360 )
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment
-

845
Purchase of non-current assets
(143 )
(9,426 )
Total cash used in investing activities
2,191

(10,075 )



Financing activities



Proceeds from credit facilities
69,733

50,962
Repayment of credit facilities
(75,409 )
(68,083 )
Repayment of Zavy loans
-

(314 )
Increase in bank overdrafts
(880 )
(684 )
Proceeds from exercise of options
-

337
Transactions costs
(419 )
-
Dividends paid
(16,579 )
-
Repurchase of shares
(966 )
-
Principal portion of lease payments
(7,455 )
(7,812 )
Total cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(31,975 )
(25,594 )



Change in cash and cash equivalents during the year
(4,728 )
(10,929 )
Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of year $ 6,773
$ 17,652
Effects of foreign exchange on cash balances
(104 )
50
Cash and cash equivalents – end of year $ 1,941
$ 6,773



To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: DATA Communications Management Corp.

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