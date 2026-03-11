Abu Dhabi Closes Eatery For Posing 'Risk To Public Health'
- By: Meher Dhanjal
The Abu Dhabi authority for food safety has issued a decision to administratively close 'Classiq restaurant' in Al Dhafra.
The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority made the decision against the eatery, which holds the commercial license (CN-1188127), as it violated Law No. (2) of 2008 on food safety in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and its associated regulations.Recommended For You
It said that the "establishment's practices pose a serious risk to public health". The authority clarified in its report that the decision was issued due to repeated food safety violations and the failure to implement effective corrective measures, necessitating an immediate intervention to safeguard food safety and consumer health.
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The authority also affirmed that the administrative closure order will remain in effect as long as its causes exist. The establishment may resume operations after rectifying its situation and fulfilling all the necessary requirements for practicing the activity, and removing the causes of the violation.ALSO READ
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